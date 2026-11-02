Posted inEARNINGS WATCH

Elm and Saudi Re climb as Saudi Chemical slides in 3Q

by The Enterprise CompanySaudi Edition
Read Full Issue

Digital business drives Elm’s 3Q

Elm Company’s net income rose 39.2% y-o-y to SAR 778 mn in 3Q, nearly four times the pace of revenue, as margins widened, according to a Tadawul filing. Revenue grew 10.1% to SAR 2.8 bn, on a 19.9% climb in digital business.

Behind the numbers: The higher-margin digital business segment drove the quarter, lifting gross income 18.3% to SAR 1.2 bn. Operating expenses fell 2.8% on lower G&A, credit-loss, and R&D costs, partly offset by higher sales and marketing spend. Associate and JV results swung to a SAR 4 mn net income from a SAR 6 mn loss, and higher Murabaha-deposit income helped. The segment’s gains also covered a 14.2% y-o-y drop in business process outsourcing revenue and a 2.1% dip in professional services over the period.

On a 9M basis, net income rose 18.4% y-o-y to SAR 1.9 bn on revenue of SAR 7.8 bn, up 17% y-o-y, with all three segments growing over nine months, digital business up 21.4%, business process outsourcing up 5.8%, and professional services up 7.4%.

Lower volumes and higher costs hit Saudi Chemical

Saudi Chemical Co. posted a 26% y-o-y drop in net income to SAR 64.6 mn in 3Q 2026, as lower sales volumes ran into higher input and shipping costs, it said in a Tadawul disclosure. Revenue slipped 5.1% y-o-y to SAR 1.7 bn on the drop in volumes.

Raw materials and freight ate into the numbers: Gross income dropped 14.4% to SAR 195.5 mn, squeezed by higher raw-material and shipping costs — the latter lifted by regional tensions that have pushed up Gulf freight and ins. rates — with a bigger Zakat and tax provision adding to the pressure. Operating income fell 23.9% to SAR 95.1 mn.

The 9M read holds up better: Over nine months, net income slipped just 2.6% y-o-y to SAR 232.4 mn on revenue of SAR 5.27 bn (up 1.3% y-o-y), as a stronger first half offset the 3Q softness. The same pressures ran through the period — higher raw-material and shipping costs and a bigger Zakat charge — partly offset by lower finance costs and a derivative revaluation gain.

Underwriting carries Saudi Re’s earnings

Saudi Reinsurance Co. (Saudi Re) saw net income rise 5.9% y-o-y to SAR 32.6 mn in 3Q 2026, while its ins. revenue jumped 77.1% y-o-y to SAR 813.1 mn on a bigger book, it said in a Tadawul filing.

The quarter’s growth came from underwriting. The ins. service result rose 55.4% y-o-y to SAR 184.4 mn on the larger book, helped by lower other operating expenses (down 54%) and reduced net ins. finance expenses (down 19%). Two things worked against the bottom line: net investment income fell 25.6% to SAR 28.3 mn, and the ins. result slipped 3% — hence the modest bottom line growth despite the revenue surge.

Over nine months, net income rose 63.5% y-o-y to SAR 194.2 mn on ins. revenue of SAR 2.1 bn, up 73.3% y-o-y. That figure carries a SAR 53.5 mn non-recurring surplus reversal from 2Q, so some of the nine-month jump is from that one-off.

Tags: