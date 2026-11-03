Airfield of dreams

Good morning, ladies and gents. The smartest Gulf money this morning is buying things that already work: a power station that’s already plugged in, a gas project that’s already shipping.
AI’s appetite for energy is the reason: Adnoc Gas CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi said at ADIPEC yesterday that “gas is going to continue to grow” over the long term, as the world needs more energy to power AI. Shell’s latest LNG outlook says the Hormuz disruption has shut about a fifth of the world’s monthly LNG supply since February.
Qatar’s answer to AI’s power problem is to buy somewhere it’s already solved. QIA’s AI arm, Qai, and Brookfield will invest GBP 2.5 bn (c. USD 3.4 bn) in a data center at Drax’s power station in northern England, Bloomberg reports. The site already has a grid connection, so the first phase, up to 100 MW, could be online by 1Q 2028 without the years-long wait for a new one.
Abu Dhabi is applying the same logic to Hormuz: XRG is buying Shell’s 16.7% non-operated stake in Australia’s North West Shelf LNG project for a base USD 1.4 bn plus a milestone-linked payment, its first Australian LNG asset. The project can liquefy 14.3 mn tons a year, almost 3% of global capacity, and none of it has to cross Hormuz to reach Asia.
Not every Gulf position is having such a tidy week: UAE regulators have the largest cryptocurrency hack in history on their hands: Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) is essentially the home regulator for Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, which was hit with a USD 6.3 bn hack last week, and MGX has a USD 2 bn stake in the exchange. The FSRA says it is “aware of the matter” and “engaging closely with Binance.”
Back at ADIPEC, Egypt and the UAE talked storage on the sidelines. Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi and Deputy Prime Minister Hussein Eissa met UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei to push the Fujairah-linked projects agreed in October 2025, including a logistics zone in El Alamein for storing and trading crude and petroleum products, according to a statement.
The opposite wager is in our Lede this morning: the Gulf’s airports, where the concrete is going up before the jets and the connecting passengers to fill it. Boeing now expects to miss its target of 500 737 deliveries this year, and airlines canceled 26.5k flights at Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh between February and late October, yet Dubai plans room for 150 mn passengers a year at Al Maktoum, more than twice what DXB is on pace to handle this year. “There is a real possibility that airports expand faster than the fleet is added,” Amandeep Kaur Ahuja tells us.
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The Gulf can pour the concrete for its new airports, but filling them depends on transfer traffic and jets that are both in short supply. The war has disrupted the first, and Boeing is slow to deliver the second. “There is a real possibility that airports expand faster than the fleet is added,” MENA geopolitical risk consultant Amandeep Kaur Ahuja tells EnterpriseAM. She still expects the traffic to arrive, just later than the region planned.
The region’s biggest hubs have spent much of the year running below capacity. Airlines canceled 26.5k flights at Dubai International (DXB), Doha’s Hamad International, and Riyadh’s King Khalid between February and late October, five times as many as a year earlier, according to Cirium data cited by Bloomberg. Riyadh had the roughest stretch: About 94% of King Khalid’s c. 4.4k scheduled departures were canceled between 10 and 27 October, after deadly missile attacks.
The Gulf’s own airlines have kept most of their seats in the system: GCC seat capacity for November is down 11% y-o-y, mainly because foreign airlines have cut back, aviation consultant Garth Lund tells us. Emirates plans to reduce capacity by 6% and Qatar Airways by 5%, while Etihad is adding 7%. Travelers are still happy to connect through the Gulf at a good fare, which has let regional carriers keep much of their network, Lund says.
The next link in the chain is Boeing’s production line: Boeing now expects to miss its target of 500 737 deliveries in 2026 and to hand over around 90 787 Dreamliners, the low end of its guidance, Asharq Business reports. It is still short of engines and working to steady 737 MAX output at 47 a month. First deliveries of the long-delayed 777X remain scheduled for 2027.
Who pays for the wait
The state is likely to carry more of the financing risk: Because governments fund these projects, they can shift money and schedules without scrapping the plans, Ahuja says. Private investors may ask for higher returns or commit capital in stages, which she sees as “likely to be a short-term impact of the war rather than a long-term feature.” She also expects state spending on security and backup systems to rise alongside infrastructure spending.
Traffic is coming back one airline at a time: DXB handled 31.5 mn passengers in 1H 2026, down 31.3% y-o-y, though monthly numbers rose from 3.5 mn in April to 5 mn in June. By May, 51 of the 90 airlines that used to serve the airport had returned, with war-risk ins. and government travel advisories keeping many Western carriers away the longest.
Returns on terminals and airport real estate depend on passenger volumes: Retail, food and beverage, parking, and property make up 43.5% of airport income across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, against 36.7% globally, according to Airports Council International. Fewer passengers means slower returns on terminals, shops, and the real estate around them. Airport operators’ airline customers are under pressure too: IATA’s June outlook has Middle Eastern carriers going from USD 7.2 bn in combined net income in 2025 to a USD 4.3 bn net loss this year.
Operators may need incentives to fill new capacity: Incentives would cost airports revenue in the near term, but they can pay off if they build lasting demand on carefully chosen routes, Ahuja says.
Not all of that capacity depends on transfers: Dubai’s transfer and point-to-point traffic are broadly balanced, thanks to its large business and tourism market. Saudi Arabia’s aviation regulator has said only around 10% of its 330 mn target would be transit passengers, so losing connecting traffic would dent the Kingdom’s plans only so much.
Stress-testing the hub
Having several hubs in one region offers less backup than it seems. Nearby airports can absorb only so much when they share the same airspace and security risks, Sindy Foster, principal managing partner at Avaero Capital Partners, tells us. Saudi Arabia is a case in point. Its airports handled more than 120 flights for other carriers between 28 February and 16 March, but after the October attacks, Riyadh Air moved limited operations to Al Qassim Airport, around 400 km from the capital, and international carriers suspended services.
Physical damage could be a bigger long-term threat: Damaged runways, terminals, or aircraft could take years to repair or replace, aviation analyst Hans Elnaes tells us. Dubai is already considering additional protection for Al Maktoum International, including underground fuel storage and reinforced infrastructure. DXB received 111 ballistic alerts during the conflict, and one of the 17 resulting strikes hit above-ground fuel tanks and briefly halted operations.
Connections are the product
Losing transfers costs a hub more than the passengers themselves, Foster says. With fewer passengers connecting, airlines cut frequencies, and the rest of the network becomes less attractive, she says. Gulf carriers time arrivals and departures in tight banks to link passengers across continents, so cutting a twice-daily service to once daily can wipe out a whole bank of connections.
The longer the disruption lasts, the more of that traffic rivals could keep. Rival airlines get time to add routes and sign corporate customers, and travelers who switch may stick around if the alternatives prove reliable. The stakes are large: Gulf hubs normally handle around 14% of global connecting traffic and roughly one-fifth of Europe-Asia journeys.
Can rivals take much of it? Competing carriers have little spare widebody capacity for Europe-Asia passengers, and longer routes and higher fuel bills make flying around the Gulf more expensive, he says. The region’s geography and the size of its airlines’ networks are hard to copy, Elnaes argues.
Waiting on the fleet
Flydubai and Riyadh Air are most exposed to the bottleneck at Boeing, Foster argues. Flydubai depends on the slower 737 Max ramp-up, and Riyadh Air’s reliance on the 787 could hold back its early international expansion, she says. With fewer planes and routes to spread disruption across, a newer airline feels even a small delay more.
Emirates and Saudia have more room to adjust. Emirates faces its own 777X delays, but its existing fleet and Airbus A350 deliveries give it flexibility, and Saudia’s mixed fleet leaves it better placed to adapt, Wouter Dewulf, professor of air transport management and economics at the University of Antwerp, tells us.
For Dewulf, the bigger cost is the routes that never launch: Carriers keep paying for recruitment, training, and commercial preparation while new routes wait. “The biggest financial risk is not necessarily the additional cost of leasing an aircraft. It is the revenue an airline never earns because it cannot launch a profitable route, or because a competitor captures that market first,” he says.
The stopgaps are getting pricier too: Carriers can extend leases, keep older jets flying, buy used aircraft, or wet-lease capacity. Older jets cost more to fly as fuel prices rise and spend more time in maintenance, and switching to Airbus won’t help much, since it has supply-chain problems of its own.
Hotels and air cargo may feel it too: Tourism projects, hotels, and cargo facilities that rely on international routes could take longer to fill if airlines grow more slowly, he says. Widebody passenger jets also carry a lot of belly-hold freight, so fewer jets means less cargo capacity.
What’s next: Ahuja expects governments to phase investment and the opening of new facilities around aircraft deliveries. The next thing to track are Boeing’s first 777X deliveries in 2027, Saudi Arabia’s 2030 passenger target, and DWC’s first phase in 2032.
Qatar and Brookfield are paying to skip the UK’s grid queue: Brookfield Asset Management and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through its AI subsidiary Qai, have agreed to invest GBP 2.5 bn (c. USD 3.4 bn) in a data center at UK power generator Drax Group’s power station in northern England, Bloomberg reports. The site already has a grid connection, so the partners can switch on the first phase without waiting years for a new one.
The first phase could be online by 1Q 2028: It would draw up to 100 MW through Drax’s existing connection, and later phases would take power directly from the station’s 2.6 GW of biomass generation. Brookfield estimates total investment could exceed GBP 20 bn once chips are included, about eight times the initial commitment.
The money comes through Qai’s existing tie-up with Brookfield: The two set up a USD 20 bn JV in December 2025 to build AI infrastructure in Qatar and select international markets.
Why it matters: Grid access is one of the biggest constraints on UK data center growth, Bloomberg says, and Drax gives Qatar’s AI arm a site where the power is already in place.
The biggest return may be time saved: “The Drax agreement is significant because its existing energy infrastructure and grid access give Qatar a faster route into the AI infrastructure market and a much shorter timeline from initial investment to revenue-generating computing capacity coming online. For QIA, this could reduce the costs, delays, and political challenges of developing new energy infrastructure, helping it reach profitability sooner,” Jesse Marks, founder and CEO of Rihla Research and Advisory, tells us.
Projects without a ready connection can wait into the 2030s for one: Under the UK’s first-come, first-served system, speculative projects have clogged the grid queue, and the government is moving to overhaul it.
The timeline is still a stretch: Reaching 100 MW by 2028 remains ambitious, Marks says. The project’s timeline advantage will depend on how much of the existing grid connection can actually support computing capacity, while regulatory hurdles and local opposition could still cause delays, he adds.
Power companies with spare connections are cashing in on that wait. Utilities are increasingly monetizing grid connections and surplus land at older plants, Bloomberg says. Germany’s RWE recently booked a EUR 225 mn gain from selling a UK data center development.
The money is in the contracts: “The project's long-term commercial viability will depend on whether QIA can secure major cloud and AI customers and quickly bring new compute capacity online. Getting long-term contracts early would provide a more predictable revenue stream and help offset the substantial upfront costs of getting the data center up and running,” Marks argues.
Drax also needs the new income as its government support winds down: The company has relied on subsidies for its single-site biomass business, which has faced sustained scrutiny over how it sources its wood pellets, and that support is set to decline from 2027. CEO Will Gardiner told Bloomberg the later phases would secure the power station’s future “for another 50 years.”
What to watch: “Another factor will be local reception to the agreement. Polling in the UK over the past year shows that electricity costs and demand for renewable energy-powered data centers matter to UK residents. Drax’s position as a UK leader in renewable energy may help ease potential opposition, but the project's impact on electricity and grid costs for local communities in phase 1 will be a key factor to watch,” Marks notes.
Adnoc is adding Australian LNG to its portfolio, with gas it can sell into Asia without going through Hormuz. XRG, Adnoc’s international energy investment arm, is buying Shell’s 16.7% non-operated stake in Australia’s North West Shelf LNG project for a base consideration of USD 1.4 bn, plus a milestone-linked contingent payment, the two companies said in statements (here and here). It is XRG’s first move into Australian LNG.
Gulf producers have been moving faster to secure LNG outside the strait since the war began. XRG wants to rank among the world’s top five LNG suppliers, a push that started before the war. The disruption to Gulf energy flows has made it more urgent for the region’s companies to find assets elsewhere to keep customers supplied, Bloomberg says, and Qatar is doing the same to cut its exposure to Hormuz. XRG says North West Shelf puts it close to demand growth in Asia-Pacific.
XRG gets the whole chain, from gas fields to offtake: The stake includes upstream gas interests, pipeline and midstream infrastructure, and offtake arrangements alongside Shell’s share of liquefaction capacity. North West Shelf, Australia’s first LNG project and operated by Woodside, can liquefy 14.3 mn tons a year, almost 3% of global capacity, Bloomberg reports. Shell’s share is about 2.4 mn tons a year, which puts the base price at roughly USD 600 per ton of annual capacity, by our math. XRG also takes on Shell’s share of the project’s decommissioning obligations.
For Shell, the sale is a way out of a mature asset: “The sale realizes value from a mature, non-operated asset,” said Cederic Cremers, Shell’s integrated gas president. Shell plans to grow its LNG sales by 4-5% a year to 2030.
Mature, in this case, means the original fields are running down: Declining output from North West Shelf’s original fields has freed capacity at the Karratha Gas Plant, and the project is moving toward a mix of its own production and processing gas from third parties for a fee, according to Shell. Woodside’s Browse development would pipe gas about 900 km to Karratha, but it is still in concept definition, with regulatory approvals ongoing. Bloomberg says the contingent payment may be linked to Browse, in which Shell sold its own interest in 2023.
XRG is returning to Australia after walking away from Santos: An XRG-led consortium with ADQ and Carlyle dropped its USD 18.7 bn bid for Australian gas producer Santos in September 2025. XRG then entered preliminary talks with Shell over the North West Shelf in February, with Aramco-backed MidOcean Energy also reportedly interested.
Record refining margins and higher oil prices lifted Saudi Aramco’s 3Q bottom line, as net income rose 34.5% y-o-y to USD 36.3 bn, bringing 9M net income up 34.2% to USD 101.5 bn, according to its earnings release (pdf). Revenue climbed 20.3% y-o-y to USD 123.8 bn during the quarter and rose 15.2% to USD 359.5 bn in 9M.
The crisis played to Aramco’s assets: Its own refineries captured record margins as diesel and jet fuel ran short, and its pipeline links kept crude moving outside Hormuz, even as the conflict cut its output and the global tanker fleet shrank.
Higher prices made up for lower volumes: Aramco’s average realized crude price was USD 95.2 a barrel, up from USD 70 a year earlier but down from USD 108 in 2Q. Total liquids production averaged 8.7 mn bbl / d against 10.8 mn a year earlier, down roughly a fifth, as blockades, strikes, and tensions restricted output and shipments.
A one-off sale padded the headline: Selling its 50% stake in Malaysia’s PRefChem refining and petrochemicals ventures to Petronas added around USD 7 bn to unadjusted net income, CFO Ziad Al Murshed told analysts. Adjusted net income, which strips that out, rose 9% to USD 31.2 bn, still ahead of the USD 30.7 bn median analyst estimate.
Refining carried the rest: Downstream adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) hit a record USD 10.3 bn, up 234% y-o-y and more than USD 4 bn above 2Q, as shortages of diesel and jet fuel pushed global refining margins sharply higher. Routing 51% of its crude into its own downstream operations let Aramco capture more of those margins than it could have from crude exports alone. Upstream adjusted EBIT fell 9% y-o-y to USD 46.8 bn on lower volumes.
Aramco’s bypass routes kept crude moving: The East-West Pipeline, Mediterranean export links, and ship-to-ship transfers outside Hormuz lifted production by around 1.1 mn bbl / d from 2Q. September was its strongest month since the conflict began.
Tankers are the other bottleneck: Longer voyages, tanker shortages, and attacks on vessels have cut the global tanker fleet’s effective capacity by around 40%, CEO Amin Nasser said on Tuesday’s earnings call. Rerouting accounts for about 25 points of that and attacks a further 15. Freight costs are running at roughly 15 times pre-conflict levels.
Inventories will take years to rebuild: More than 3 bn bbl of liquids supply has been lost since the conflict began, Nasser said. Alternative routes, strategic reserve releases, and demand management have narrowed the cumulative deficit to around 2 bn bbl. Most of the rest has come from drawing down commercial stocks and lower consumption, which he said cannot continue indefinitely. “The world is starting the ninth month now of a historically unprecedented supply shock,” Nasser said. Even if normal flows resumed immediately, refilling depleted inventories could take up to two years.
Cargo handling carries SAL
SAL Saudi Logistics Services’ net income rose 28.2% y-o-y to SAR 231.9 mn in 3Q on record revenue up 37.5% at SAR 579.3 mn, according to a Tadawul disclosure and an earnings release (pdf). Cargo ground handling provided SAR 504 mn of that, rising 35% as activity recovered from the regional disruption, while logistics revenue rose 53.1%. Nine-month net income rose 16.9% to SAR 579.9 mn on revenue up 28.2% at SAR 1.54 bn, with earnings trailing revenue on expansion investment, higher finance costs and a SAR 26 mn operating loss in logistics.
Nakilat is still growing its fleet while the war keeps most Qatari LNG from reaching buyers. The state-owned shipper named seven LNG carriers and two LPG/ammonia carriers at three South Korean shipyards yesterday, it said in a statement. Five of the LNG carriers belong to a 25-vessel order at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean, which Nakilat will charter long-term to QatarEnergy affiliates. The rest come from a separate six-vessel order at HD Hyundai Samho.
IN CONTEXT- Nakilat’s outstanding newbuilds, including 27 conventional LNG carriers and nine QC-Max ships, are expected to take its fleet to 112 vessels. It had taken delivery of the first of its four LPG/ammonia carriers, the 88k cbm Energy North, when we reported in October, with the remaining three due by 2027.
Arcapita is wagering the war will lift demand for modern logistics space in the Gulf: The Bahrain-based investment firm plans to invest more than USD 1.5 bn in industrial and logistics property across the GCC over the next two years, Asharq Business reports. That would grow the regional portfolio it already holds, worth more than USD 2 bn, by roughly three-quarters, by our math.
The company points to two drivers: Trade disruption from the Iran war and a shortage of modern facilities are opening room for new investment, Arcapita says. Companies looking to secure their supply chains are driving demand for modern infrastructure, said Sheikh Isa bin Husam Al Khalifa, CEO of Lintara, the real estate firm Arcapita launched in 2025.
Lintara will buy and build space to order for specific tenants. Arcapita plans to put the money through Lintara, prioritizing acquisitions and developments designed around the operations of regional and global companies. Lintara already manages 32 industrial and logistics properties across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, covering about 6.6 mn sq ft (c. 613k sqm, by our math).
Asmo and DP World are among the tenants it has built for: Arcapita is funding and owning a 1.4 mn sqm logistics facility for Asmo, the Aramco-DHL JV, at Saudi Arabia’s Spark energy hub, which Asmo will develop and operate under a 22-year lease. Construction began this year. In Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone, Arcapita completed a complex for DSV and opened a 20k sqm logistics center for DP World.
The middleman
India’s top LNG importer wants some of its Qatari gas to come from the US: Petronet LNG is in talks with QatarEnergy to source part of the 7.5 mn tons a year under their renewed contract from the US, group general manager Vivek Mittal told analysts, Reuters reports. Qatar is willing to consider offering a “certain portion of volume from other sources which they have tied up,” Mittal said, as India looks to diversify its supply after the Iran war disrupted imports.
QatarEnergy delivers cargoes to India under the new contract: The current contract expires in April 2028 and has been renewed for 20 years through 2048. Under the new agreement, QatarEnergy delivers the LNG ex-ship to terminals across India on its own fleet.
Qatar’s own US supply starts after the new contract does. QatarEnergy has recently agreed to buy 3 mn tons a year from Woodside’s Louisiana LNG project from 2030 and up to 4 mn tons a year from Cheniere’s US terminals starting in 2031. Both agreements kick in after Petronet’s renewal. If the Indian importer wants US cargoes from day one, QatarEnergy would have to source them elsewhere.
Petronet is still feeling the force majeure: QatarEnergy’s force majeure, declared in March, runs through December for now, and Petronet has suspended time charters on three LNG tankers because of it, Reuters says. India has been buying LNG from the US, Oman, Nigeria, Angola, and Australia instead.
REMEMBER- QatarEnergy bought 33 US spot cargoes by end-July for customers in South Korea, Taiwan, Bangladesh, India, and Japan, against four in all of last year.
The supply agreements will make Qatar the largest buyer of US LNG, its main rival for new supply: The US is expected to account for more than half of the roughly 300 bcm of LNG export capacity coming online worldwide in 2025-2030, and Qatar for about a quarter, according to IEA estimates cited by Reuters. Qatar has no LNG export route other than Hormuz, and the March attacks on Ras Laffan removed about 17% of its export capacity.
More could follow: QatarEnergy’s CEO Saad Al Kaabi told Reuters last week that he expects to sign further supply agreements with US and other producers before year-end.