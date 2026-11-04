Nakilat names nine new gas carriers as Hormuz keeps most Qatari LNG off the market

Nakilat is still growing its fleet while the war keeps most Qatari LNG from reaching buyers. The state-owned shipper named seven LNG carriers and two LPG/ammonia carriers at three South Korean shipyards yesterday, it said in a statement. Five of the LNG carriers belong to a 25-vessel order at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean, which Nakilat will charter long-term to QatarEnergy affiliates. The rest come from a separate six-vessel order at HD Hyundai Samho.

IN CONTEXT- Nakilat’s outstanding newbuilds, including 27 conventional LNG carriers and nine QC-Max ships, are expected to take its fleet to 112 vessels. It had taken delivery of the first of its four LPG/ammonia carriers, the 88k cbm Energy North, when we reported in October, with the remaining three due by 2027.