QIA and Brookfield back a GBP 2.5 bn data center at Drax’s UK power station that can skip the grid queue

Qatar and Brookfield are paying to skip the UK’s grid queue: Brookfield Asset Management and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through its AI subsidiary Qai, have agreed to invest GBP 2.5 bn (c. USD 3.4 bn) in a data center at UK power generator Drax Group’s power station in northern England, Bloomberg reports. The site already has a grid connection, so the partners can switch on the first phase without waiting years for a new one.

The first phase could be online by 1Q 2028: It would draw up to 100 MW through Drax’s existing connection, and later phases would take power directly from the station’s 2.6 GW of biomass generation. Brookfield estimates total investment could exceed GBP 20 bn once chips are included, about eight times the initial commitment.

The money comes through Qai’s existing tie-up with Brookfield: The two set up a USD 20 bn JV in December 2025 to build AI infrastructure in Qatar and select international markets.

Why it matters: Grid access is one of the biggest constraints on UK data center growth, Bloomberg says, and Drax gives Qatar’s AI arm a site where the power is already in place.

The biggest return may be time saved: “The Drax agreement is significant because its existing energy infrastructure and grid access give Qatar a faster route into the AI infrastructure market and a much shorter timeline from initial investment to revenue-generating computing capacity coming online. For QIA, this could reduce the costs, delays, and political challenges of developing new energy infrastructure, helping it reach profitability sooner,” Jesse Marks, founder and CEO of Rihla Research and Advisory, tells us.

Projects without a ready connection can wait into the 2030s for one: Under the UK’s first-come, first-served system, speculative projects have clogged the grid queue, and the government is moving to overhaul it.

The timeline is still a stretch: Reaching 100 MW by 2028 remains ambitious, Marks says. The project’s timeline advantage will depend on how much of the existing grid connection can actually support computing capacity, while regulatory hurdles and local opposition could still cause delays, he adds.

Power companies with spare connections are cashing in on that wait. Utilities are increasingly monetizing grid connections and surplus land at older plants, Bloomberg says. Germany’s RWE recently booked a EUR 225 mn gain from selling a UK data center development.

The money is in the contracts: “The project's long-term commercial viability will depend on whether QIA can secure major cloud and AI customers and quickly bring new compute capacity online. Getting long-term contracts early would provide a more predictable revenue stream and help offset the substantial upfront costs of getting the data center up and running,” Marks argues.

Drax also needs the new income as its government support winds down: The company has relied on subsidies for its single-site biomass business, which has faced sustained scrutiny over how it sources its wood pellets, and that support is set to decline from 2027. CEO Will Gardiner told Bloomberg the later phases would secure the power station’s future “for another 50 years.”

What to watch: “Another factor will be local reception to the agreement. Polling in the UK over the past year shows that electricity costs and demand for renewable energy-powered data centers matter to UK residents. Drax’s position as a UK leader in renewable energy may help ease potential opposition, but the project's impact on electricity and grid costs for local communities in phase 1 will be a key factor to watch,” Marks notes.