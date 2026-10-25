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Monday, 26 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
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Masdar buys one of Greece’s largest solar projects as UAE money flows into the country

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Today at a glance

1

THE BIG STORY TODAY

Masdar expands its Greek power play.
2

DEBT WATCH

ENBD eyes UDS 1 bn from Asian banks.
3

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

UAE revives France’s fighter jet development program.
4

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Creditors knock at UAE Exchange’s door.
5

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

More manufacturing moves + healthcare agreements.
6

DIPLOMACY

UAE + Benin ink CEPA agreement.
7

PLANET FINANCE

Record sukuk issuance lifts Islamic finance as GCC governments lean on the market.
8

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins visit to Canada.

Monday, 26 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Debt Watch
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Diplomacy
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

THIS MORNING: UAE revives France’s fighter jet development program + more Emiratization for private sector

Good morning, everyone. Regional tensions are spilling over into the UAE: Renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia dragged UAE stocks lower on Friday, with the DFM falling 1.4% on Friday and the ADX shedding 1.2%, leaving the two indexes down 5.2% and 4.1% YTD. Heavyweights Emirates NBD and Aldar fell 3.5% and 3.7%, Reuters reports.

Air travel continues to take a hit too: Riyadh’s main airport partially reopened yesterday after a two-week shutdown, but only to Saudi carriers on international routes. The Houthis have warned it remains a target. Flydubai has pushed back its return to Saudi Arabia, and Etihad has canceled flights to the Kingdom.

At home, an oil spill has shut beaches across the northern emirates just as winter tourism season gets going. All beaches in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain are closed, along with Sharjah’s Al Hamriyah Beach. Ras Al Khaimah hasn’t said when its beaches will reopen. More in What We’re Tracking, below.

The risks could still escalate. Iran’s armed forces have drawn up plans to hit undersea cables in the Gulf if the US and Israel resume strikes on Iran, and say any damage would not be repaired quickly, Reuters reports, citing officials. Tehran has already threatened more US-linked digital assets in the region.

Business is still moving: Masdar is buying one of Greece’s largest solar projects days after the UAE pledged EUR 15 bn for the country. And Emirates NBD is tapping Asian banks for up to USD 1 bn now that Asian lenders are back in the Gulf.

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PSAs

Beaches across the UAE’s northern emirates are closed while authorities work to contain an oil spill from a tanker off Umm Al Quwain. Ras Al Khaimah shut all its beaches “until further notice” on Saturday, a day after Umm Al Quwain closed its beaches and coastal areas and Sharjah shut Al Hamriyah Beach as a precaution, Reuters reports. Ras Al Khaimah gave no reason for its closure.

What we know: The Climate Change and Environment Ministry confirmed the spill on Friday. By then, residents in Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain had been reporting fuel-like odors for days. The ministry says the smell poses no health risk. Satellite imagery from Wednesday shows oil leaking from a tanker about 25 km off Umm Al Quwain, according to The National. The ministry has told fishermen and other sea users to stay away from affected areas.

What we don’t know: Authorities haven’t named the tanker or said what caused the leak, but attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf shipping lanes since the Iran war broke out have raised concerns about maritime security and the conflict’s environmental fallout.

Why it matters: The spill comes at the start of the winter tourism season. It hits hardest in Ras Al Khaimah, an emirate that has built its tourism pitch on beaches and luxury resorts.

What’s next: Ras Al Khaimah hasn’t given a reopening date. Umm Al Quwain’s beaches stay shut until technical teams finish their assessments and decide what safety and marine protection measures are needed.

WEATHER- The mercury is hitting 36°C today in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, before cooling to 27°C overnight, according to our favorite weather app.

Fighter jet talk

The UAE and France are reviving plans to jointly develop the next version of the Rafale fighter jet, Reuters reports, citing officials. The project, known as the Rafale F5, is a mid-life upgrade to Dassault Aviation’s warplane that adds new weapons and connectivity to keep it in service into the 2040s. An earlier round of talks between the two countries reportedly broke down over Abu Dhabi’s requests for access to sensitive French technology, French business outlet La Tribune reported at the time.

The revival came out of Macron’s Gulf visit last week, during which he and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed agreed to expand the two countries’ strategic defense agreement. Macron said the agreement includes a joint strategy for the F5.

The financial terms haven’t been disclosed. Under the earlier proposal, the UAE was expected to fund roughly two-thirds of a program then estimated at EUR 5 bn, La Tribune reported. France has set aside EUR 3 bn for the F5 in its 2027 draft budget.

Why it matters: The UAE is already the Rafale’s biggest customer. A development role would give it a stake in the aircraft itself, and Abu Dhabi is likely to push for technology transfers or local production as part of any deal, according to Reuters. That would extend the defense localization drive we’ve been tracking, which aims to build more of the UAE’s military hardware at home. Dassault is working with Edge Group, a senior French official told the newswire.

More Emirati educators

Abu Dhabi is setting Emiratization targets specifically for teachers in its private schools, aiming to bring in more than 2k UAE nationals over the next five years, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. The policy from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) adds emirate-level targets for teaching roles on top of the existing federal rules. Until now, schools could meet those rules with administrative hires as well as teachers.

Five school operators have already pledged a combined c. 600 hires, about 30% of the target. Hiring will start with social studies, Arabic, and Islamic studies.

IN CONTEXT- Most private companies are keeping pace with the federal rules: 95% of firms covered by Emiratization requirements met their 1H 2026 targets, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) said in July. Companies with 50 or more employees must raise the Emirati share of their skilled jobs by 2 percentage points a year, reaching 10% by the end of 2026. Those that miss the target pay AED 10k a month for each unfilled position.

Adnoc eyes AED 60 bn for localization

Adnoc has mapped out more than AED 60 bn worth of products it wants manufactured in the UAE through 2030, covering over 200 essential products and a range of critical spare parts, many of which it currently imports, the state oil company said at its Make it with Adnoc Forum, ahead of ADIPEC. The list runs from drilling, completion, and rotating equipment to power and automation systems, chemicals, and catalysts.

Local suppliers get a guaranteed customer base: Adnoc has expanded its Local+ program to 100+ UAE manufacturers. Contractors bidding on new Adnoc projects will have to source relevant products from manufacturers on that list. Adnoc is also overhauling procurement to make it easier for suppliers to compete, saying onboarding will be up to 80% faster and purchasing cycles up to 40% shorter.

IN CONTEXT- Adnoc is close to its existing localization target. The company has hit AED 80 bn of its AED 90 bn local manufacturing target for 2030, localizing more than 130 products and helping set up or expand 95 factories, Adnoc Group Chief Commercial and In-Country Value Officer Omar Alnuaimi said at the forum, according to The National.

Creditors come knocking 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, London hedge fund Fidera, and Bank of Baroda are among 36 creditors seeking repayment from bankrupt Dubai remittance firm UAE Exchange, Bloomberg reports, citing a report it reviewed and court filings. A Dubai appeals court upheld bankruptcy proceedings on Wednesday, while the court-appointed trustee is still assessing creditor claims.

BACKGROUND- This goes back to the collapse of B.R. Shetty’s business empire in 2020: UAE Exchange was part of the now-defunct Finablr group, which unraveled after a short-seller report sparked a crisis at B.R. Shetty’s hospital operator NMC Health. UAE Exchange halted transactions in March 2020 and came under the Central Bank of the UAE’s supervision. A proposed takeover by investors linked to Swiss-based Prism Group and Abu Dhabi’s Royal Strategic Partners never materialized for UAE Exchange after the buyers failed to secure regulatory approvals, according to a report prepared for the court.

There’s not much left to recover from: UAE Exchange has no employees, operating license, or ongoing business, according to a July court judgment. An external assessment put its net assets at negative AED 3.8 bn (USD 1.03 bn) in 2025, compared with positive AED 828 mn in 2018. The trustee has requested more time to verify claims, with the proceedings set to determine how much creditors can recover.

And the Shetty saga isn’t over: As we reported earlier this month, Shetty has separately sued Bank of Baroda for USD 15 bn over alleged misconduct linked to NMC’s collapse. The bank denies wrongdoing. That litigation is separate from the UAE Exchange bankruptcy but underscores how the fallout is still playing out in court six years later.

Happening today

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is in Canada today for an official visit, where he will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. Discussing ways to increase bilateral cooperation is on the agenda for the two leaders.

ICYMI- The UAE and Canada wrapped up talks on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement earlier this year, but other aspects of bilateral cooperation have been slow to move, namely the USD 50 bn investment framework that hadn’t been deployed as of July.

The big story abroad

Leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has secured a fourth term as Brazil’s president, winning 51.8% of the vote and beating right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro. The result is a setback for US President Donald Trump, who backed Bolsonaro, and could result in continued tense relations between Washington and Latin America’s largest economy.

AI spending clouds strong earnings hopes: Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon are expected to report strong quarterly earnings this week, but investors will be listening closely for what they say about AI. Investors are reportedly torn on the technology. They believe it will drive markets in the long run, but they doubt the hundreds of bns being spent will pay off anytime soon. That’s a sore point now that the spending has pushed several tech giants into negative freecash flow.

Kyiv is ready to talk peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is prepared to join trilateral talks between technical teams from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. His priorities are an “energy ceasefire, the sea, grain, an all-for-all exchange.” The announcement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled interest in three-way negotiations during talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

***

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2

THE BIG STORY TODAY

Masdar buys one of Greece’s largest solar projects days after UAE’s EUR 15 bn pledge

Masdar just doubled down on Greece days after the UAE pledged EUR 15 bn in investments in the country — and raised funds in the same weekend. The Abu Dhabi renewables company has agreed to buy and develop a 550+ MW solar project from Lightsource BP, which it describes as one of Greece’s largest. Separately, it signed on with Khazna Data Centers to explore supplying clean power to green data centers in the country, according to an Abu Dhabi Media Office statement. The value of the acquisition wasn’t disclosed.

Why it matters: Both deals fall within the sectors the UAE’s EUR 15 bn pledge targets: renewables, AI, and digital infrastructure. No breakdown or timeline was provided for the pledge, but the Masdar play looks to be an early manifestation of the investment plan.

REMEMBER- Masdar already has a major foothold in Greece: Masdar acquired a 70% stake in Greek renewables developer Terna Energy in November 2024, valuing the company at EUR 3.2 bn, before taking full ownership in April 2025. The new solar project is its first strategic investment through Terna, which serves as its expansion platform across Southeastern and Central Europe.

The project is due online by the end of 2026 and will generate enough electricity to power more than 200k homes, according to the statement. Masdar plans to add battery storage to balance supply and demand. The acquisition also includes two substations that connect the project to Greece’s transmission grid. Closing is expected before year-end, pending regulatory approval.

And there’s more in the pipeline: Terna is targeting 6 GW of operational renewable capacity by 2030 under a EUR 5.5 bn investment plan. Masdar has also been expanding elsewhere in Southeastern Europe, including with 150 MW of solar projects in Montenegro, and plans to explore pumped hydro storage.

The data center play is still at an early stage: Masdar and G42-owned Khazna will explore developing green data centers in Greece, supported by dedicated renewable power and battery storage, to serve rising electricity demand from AI and cloud computing. No investment value, capacity, or timeline was announced. Khazna is already working with Italy’s Eni on a planned 500 MW data center in Italy, alongside its expansion into Saudi Arabia.

MEANWHILE- Investors are lining up for Masdar: Masdar priced a USD 600 mn five-year blue bond last week at 115 bps over US Treasuries. That was tighter than initial guidance of c. 130 bps, after orders topped USD 1.4 bn, or more than twice the issue size, Zawya reports. The notes settle on 29 October, mature in October 2031, and will list on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

SOUND SMART- Blue bonds are a type of sustainable debt whose proceeds are set aside for ocean and water-related projects, such as desalination, wastewater treatment, and marine conservation.

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3

DEBT WATCH

Emirates NBD taps Asian banks for up to USD 1 bn

Emirates NBD is the latest Gulf name turning to Asian lenders for cash. The bank is seeking a loan of at least USD 500 mn from Asian banks, with an option to upsize it to USD 1 bn, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. That puts Dubai’s largest bank in a queue of regional borrowers that has been growing for weeks.

The details: The loan has a USD 500 mn base and an option to add another USD 500 mn. The five-year tranche is priced at 90 bps over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), and the seven-year tranche at 110 bps. Mizuho Bank is underwriting the facility, and proceeds will go to working capital and general corporate purposes, the people told Bloomberg. ENBD and Mizuho didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.

Why it matters: The Asian lending window is open again. Asian banks were the Gulf’s biggest financiers last year. They lent the region more than USD 17 bn, a record and more than triple the 2024 figure, according to Bloomberg data. That lending dried up after the Iran war broke out in late February. The recent run of issuances shows Asian lenders are again willing to back some Gulf borrowers despite the risks.

IN CONTEXT- Gulf borrowers have been heading east for weeks: Qatar National Bank signed a USD 2.5 bn loan led by Asian lenders earlier this month. QatarEnergy secured USD 3 bn from four Chinese banks. Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has been seeking a USD 2.1 bn loan, mostly from Asian banks. And our friends at Mashreq raised CNH 1 bn in their first Dim Sum bond. The draw is larger commitments, competitive pricing, and longer tenors, as we reported earlier this month.

The Asian loan is the latest stop in ENBD’s push to widen its funding base. Late last month, the bank priced its first public CHF green bond, a five-year CHF 150 mn (c. USD 184 mn) deal, at 115 bps over SARON mid-swaps.

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4

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

NMDC and Aramco tie-up deepens,, more healthcare agreements, an advertising M&A, and awards for Tasreef

NMDC’s offshore hat-trick

NMDC Energy has won three offshore EPC projects from Saudi Aramco, worth a combined USD 763.3 mn (c. SAR 2.86 bn), according to an ADX disclosure (pdf) from the Abu Dhabi-listed contractor. NMDC expects to complete the projects within 18-23 months. The disclosure doesn’t name the offshore fields involved or disclose individual project values.

REMEMBER- Aramco is NMDC Energy’s largest client outside the UAE. About a third of the company’s revenue comes from abroad, mostly from Aramco, CEO Ahmed Al Dhaheri said in July last year. The Saudi oil giant extended its long-term offshore services agreement with NMDC Energy for another three years in April 2025, covering engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation work in Saudi waters. NMDC also has a fabrication yard at Ras Al Khair, where it began production last year.

M42 puts AI to work in hospitals — and eyes Africa expansion

Abu Dhabi healthtech group M42 is eyeing Africa as its next offshore market while piloting cancer and surgical technologies at home, according to three separate statements carried by state news agency Wam. M42 and German medical technology firm Siemens Healthineers signed a preliminary agreement to explore healthcare projects across the Global South, starting with Africa. The pitch is to pair M42’s digital health systems with Siemens’ imaging and diagnostics technology to catch disease earlier.

ALSO- M42 and US genomics firm Inocras will pilot blood tests that detect cancer recurrence at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, starting with patients with higher-risk breast cancers. M42 could later run the testing in its own laboratories. And M42’s Healthpoint hospital is working with surgical technology firm Proximie to roll out AI-powered monitoring across its Abu Dhabi operating rooms. The system tracks surgeries in real time and flags likely delays, allowing staff to manage schedules and theater capacity before bottlenecks build.

REMEMBER- Africa would add to M42’s international push. The group has expanded in Central Asia, including partnerships in Uzbekistan spanning renal care and genomics. At home, it’s working to link genetic data with patient records to guide clinical care, as genomics chief David Kavanagh told us in an interview in July.

AstraZeneca wants AI to help find its next patients in Abu Dhabi

AstraZeneca will invest around USD 50 mn over the next few years in clinical trials with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, AstraZeneca International Executive Vice President Iskra Reic told The National. The drugmaker has completed feasibility work for six studies and expects the first to begin before year-end. As we reported on Friday, the two are exploring up to 30 trials by 2030. The trials focus on cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases. Cardiovascular disease alone accounts for 34% of deaths in the UAE, according to the Health and Prevention Ministry.

AI is also being put to work on high blood pressure: Abu Dhabi will host the first program under AstraZeneca’s new global collaboration with Oracle, run with M42. The partners will use existing health records and AI tools to flag patients whose hypertension isn’t under control so doctors can intervene earlier and to match eligible patients to clinical trials. The wider collaboration also covers earlier diagnosis and drug-safety monitoring.

Abu Dhabi Capital Group makes a play for media and events

Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG) is acquiring a stake in local media and events firm React Holding, according to a LinkedIn statement from the investment group. The acquisition would add React’s events, advertising, production, and creative businesses to ADCG’s portfolio, which spans more than 100 companies across 25 sectors, according to a press release. The size of the stake, transaction value, and completion timeline weren’t disclosed.

What’s React bringing to the table? The Abu Dhabi-based group operates seven specialist businesses, covering everything from event management and outdoor advertising to content production. ADCG plans to use those capabilities across its existing businesses while pursuing new investments and joint ventures in media and events, particularly in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Dubai pours another AED 3 bn into flood protection

Dubai Municipality awarded AED 3 bn in contracts for four projects under the third phase of its Tasreef stormwater drainage program, state news agency Wam reports. The projects will add around 100 km of drainage lines across nearly 100 sq km, connecting residential, commercial, and industrial areas to the emirate’s main network to help prevent flooding and keep roads operational during heavy rainfall.

Where’s the work happening? The largest stretch will add 42 km of drainage lines across Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, while another 21 km will serve Al Wasl, Za’abeel, Al Satwa, and surrounding areas. A further 14 km will cover corridors between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, including parts of Al Quoz and Al Barsha, with the remaining 23 km planned for Al Marmoom.

REMEMBER- Tasreef was approved in 2024 after record rainfall brought parts of Dubai to a standstill. The AED 30 bn program aims to increase the city’s stormwater drainage capacity eightfold and cut pumping station construction, operating, and maintenance costs by 20%. Dubai awarded AED 1.4 bn in contracts in 2025, followed by another AED 2.5 bn earlier this year. The latest awards bring the value of these three reported contract packages to AED 6.9 bn.

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5

PLANET FINANCE

Record sukuk issuance lifts Islamic finance as GCC governments lean on the market

Global Islamic finance assets rose 9% y-o-y to USD 6.5 tn in 2025, with sukuk issuance hitting a record USD 291.4 bn as GCC governments leaned on the market under prolonged lower oil prices, according to the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and LSEG’s Islamic Finance Development Report (pdf). Issuance value rose 14.5% y-o-y in 2025, while outstanding sukuk rose 11% to exceed USD 1.1 tn — growth the report attributes primarily to the GCC as fiscal pressures rose across the region amid rising global economic uncertainty.

Saudi Arabia became the world’s largest sukuk market by outstanding value for the first time in 2025, holding USD 1.47 tn in total Islamic finance assets. It also ranked second in the Islamic Finance Development Indicator (IFDI) 2026, behind Malaysia.

The Iran conflict is testing the industry, albeit unevenly. GCC Islamic banks’ capital and liquidity positions support their long-term growth prospects, while geopolitical uncertainty and slower economic activity weigh on operating conditions, according to Moody’s Ratings (pdf).

Islamic funds were the fastest-growing major segment, with assets under management up 22% y-o-y to USD 375 bn on strong equity performance and wider adoption in both established and emerging markets, LSEG said. Iran led the segment with USD 103 bn in assets, followed by the UK (USD 67 bn), the UAE (USD 51 bn), and Malaysia (USD 44 bn), with Saudi Arabia ranking fifth with USD 34 bn.

Islamic banking remained the industry’s largest segment, with assets reaching USD 4.6 tn, accounting for 71% of global Islamic finance assets. The LSEG’s report points to the sector growing 8% y-o-y, supported by expansion in the GCC, Southeast Asia, Turkey, and Pakistan. Takaful assets rose 9% y-o-y to USD 146 bn, supported by demand for shariah-compliant protection products, wider use of digital distribution channels, and bancatakaful partnerships.

The outlook: LSEG expects Islamic finance assets to exceed USD 10.5 tn by 2030, assuming average annual growth of around 9% on Islamic banking expansion, growing sukuk issuance, broader adoption in emerging markets, and increasing demand for sustainable and digital financial products.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red earlier today. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.3%, shedding almost 19% so far in October. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%.

ADX

9,588

-1.2% (YTD: -4.1%)

DFM

5,734

-1.4% (YTD: -5.5%)

Nasdaq Dubai UAE20

4,694

-1.7% (YTD: -4.0%)

USD : AED CBUAE

Buy 3.67

Sell 3.67

EIBOR

3.6% o/n

4.7% 1 yr

TASI

9,439

-2.7% (YTD: -10.0%)

EGX30

49,234

-3.6% (YTD: +17.7%)

S&P 500

7,624

-0.5% (YTD: +11.4%)

FTSE 100

10,690

-0.3% (YTD: +7.6%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,068

-0.3% (YTD: -4.7%)

Brent crude

USD 116.72

+3.1%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 2.64

-5.6%

Gold

USD 4,008

-1.3%

BTC

USD 80,302

-0.1% (YTD: -8.3%)

Lunate JP Morgan UAE Bond UCITS ETF

AED 3.50

0.0% (YTD: -2.4%)

S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk

148.11

0.0% (YTD: -2.5%)

VIX (Volatility Index)

19.45

+2.2% (YTD: +30.1%)

THE CLOSING BELL-

The DFM fell 1.4% on Friday on turnover of AED 705.5 mn. The index is down 5.2% YTD.

In the green: Dubai Residential REIT (+2.4%), Mashreqbank (+1.4%), and Air Arabia (+1.0%).

In the red: Watania International Holding (-5.0%), Etihad Energy Holding (-4.9%), and Dubai Islamic Ins. and Reinsurance Co. (-4.9%).

Over on the ADX, the index fell 1.2% on turnover of AED 1.1 bn. Meanwhile, Nasdaq Dubai was down 1.7%.

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6

DIPLOMACY

UAE signs CEPA with Benin, expects more than USD 1 bn boost to exports by 2033

The UAE expects its newly signed comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with Benin to lift UAE exports to the West African country by more than USD 1 bn by 2033, Foreign Trade Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi told Wam. He expects Benin’s exports to the UAE to rise by more than USD 100 mn over the same period. The agreement opens up c. 97% of current bilateral trade by cutting or scrapping tariffs.

Trade was already growing fast: Non-oil trade between the two countries reached USD 2.15 bn in 2025, up 65% from 2024 and more than double the USD 1.01 bn recorded in 2021, according to The National. It reached USD 1.29 bn in 1H 2026, up 37.4% y-o-y.

Why Benin: Al Zeyoudi described the country as a gateway to neighboring African markets, provided logistics links between the two are strengthened. UAE companies already have a foothold there, with many investing in garment factories that use Benin’s cotton, he said.

IN CONTEXT- Benin is the latest addition to the UAE’s CEPA network. Trade under the program reached AED 304.3 bn in 1H.

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CALENDAR

OCTOBER

20-22 October (Tuesday-Thursday): Future Health Summit, Adnec Center Abu Dhabi.

21-22 (Wednesday-Thursday): World Green Economy Summit, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

26-27 October (Monday-Tuesday): Dubai AI Festival, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

27-28 October (Tuesday-Wednesday): Arab Competition Forum, Dubai.

27-28 October (Tuesday-Wednesday): Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

30 October (Friday): Large businesses achieving annual revenues equal to or above AED 50 mn must appoint an accredited service provider for e-invoicing implementation.

Signposted to happen sometime in October 2026:

  • Abu Dhabi Space Week, Abu Dhabi.

NOVEMBER

2-5 November (Monday-Thursday): Adipec, Adnec Center, Abu Dhabi.

2-6 November (Monday-Friday): Dubai Future Finance Week, Dubai.

4 November (Wednesday): Digital Transformation Summit, Sofitel, Abu Dhabi.

4-16 November (Wednesday-Monday): ADIB rights trading period.

9-10 November (Monday-Tuesday): Annual government meetings, Abu Dhabi.

9-12 November (Monday-Thursday): EMEA Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education Conference, Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai.

9-13 November (Monday-Friday): World Congress of Military Med, Adnec Center, Abu Dhabi.

10-12 November (Tuesday-Thursday): Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition & Conference, Dubai World Trade Center.

10-24 November (Tuesday-Tuesday): ADIB rights issue subscription period.

16-18 November (Monday-Wednesday): World Police Summit, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

18-19 November (Wednesday-Thursday): Touchdown Middle East 2026, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi.

25-26 November (Saturday-Sunday): Doers Summit, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai.

DECEMBER

2-4 December (Wednesday-Friday): UN Water Conference, UAE.

4-6 December (Friday-Sunday): Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi.

8-9 December (Tuesday-Wednesday): Capital Market Summit, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

8-9 December (Tuesday-Wednesday): Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

7-10 December (Monday-Thursday): Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

8-10 December (Tuesday-Thursday): Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week, Adnec Center, Abu Dhabi.

8-10 December (Tuesday-Thursday): Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association Show, DWC, Dubai Airshow Site.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2027:

  • 1 January: Deadline for large businesses to implement e-invoicing;
  • 14-17 January (Thursday-Sunday): MOC27 Motor, Outdoor & Camping Festival, Dubai Sevens Stadium, Dubai.
  • 1Q 2027: Completion of the first phase of Hassyan seawater desalination project;
  • 1-3 February (Monday-Wednesday): World Governments Summit;
  • 31 March: Small businesses with annual revenues of less than AED 50 mn are obliged to contract with an accredited service provider for e-invoicing implementation;
  • 31 March: Government entities are required to appoint an accredited service provider for e-invoicing implementation;
  • 21-22 April (Wednesday-Thursday): Token2049, Dubai;
  • 11-13 May (Tuesday-Thursday): Middle East Energy, Expo City, Dubai.
  • 31 May-2 June (Monday-Wednesday): RailX Dubai, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.
  • 1 July: Deadline for small businesses to implement e-invoicing;
  • 1 October: Deadline for governments to implement e-invoicing;
  • November: HR Tech, Abu Dhabi.
  • Abu Dhabi’s solar and battery energy facility, combining 5.2 GW of solar capacity and 19 GWh of battery storage, is set for commissioning.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2028:

Signposted to happen sometime in 2029:

  • Sibos 2029 organized by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), Dubai;
  • Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, Abu Dhabi;
  • The commissioning of the seventh phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
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