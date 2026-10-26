UAE signs CEPA with Benin, expects more than USD 1 bn boost to exports by 2033

The UAE expects its newly signed comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with Benin to lift UAE exports to the West African country by more than USD 1 bn by 2033, Foreign Trade Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi told Wam. He expects Benin’s exports to the UAE to rise by more than USD 100 mn over the same period. The agreement opens up c. 97% of current bilateral trade by cutting or scrapping tariffs.

Trade was already growing fast: Non-oil trade between the two countries reached USD 2.15 bn in 2025, up 65% from 2024 and more than double the USD 1.01 bn recorded in 2021, according to The National. It reached USD 1.29 bn in 1H 2026, up 37.4% y-o-y.

Why Benin: Al Zeyoudi described the country as a gateway to neighboring African markets, provided logistics links between the two are strengthened. UAE companies already have a foothold there, with many investing in garment factories that use Benin’s cotton, he said.

IN CONTEXT- Benin is the latest addition to the UAE’s CEPA network. Trade under the program reached AED 304.3 bn in 1H.