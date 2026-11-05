Al Etihad Payments, Bank of Sharjah make executive appointments

Al Etihad Payments names CEO

Al Etihad Payments (AEP), the Central Bank of the UAE’s payments subsidiary, named Aref Al Ramli (LinkedIn) as CEO, according to a press release. At AEP, he will lead the development and adoption of national payment platforms, including Aani and Jaywan.

Al Ramli brings over 24 years of financial services experience, joining from Al Hilal Bank, where he served as chief digital officer. He previously led Emirates Digital Wallet as CEO and was executive vice president for digital banking and innovation at Mashreq. Al Ramli also served as chairman of the UAE Banks Federation’s digital committee.

Bank of Sharjah taps chief treasury officer

Bank of Sharjah appointed Fawad Ishaq (LinkedIn) as chief treasury officer, according to a press release. Ishaq previously served as chief treasury and investment officer at Doha Bank.

Ishaq has over 25 years of experience in treasury and investment and has held senior roles at Investcorp, Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, and JPMorgan in the US, the UK, and the Middle East region.