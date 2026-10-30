Arada taps Aastha Billore as CIO of new fund management arm

Arada hired Aastha Billore (LinkedIn) as chief investment officer of Arada Capital, the fund management arm it recently set up in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the developer said in a press release. Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui also joined Arada Capital’s board. The appointments follow the hiring of Moustafa Fahour (LinkedIn) as CEO.

Billore brings nearly 20 years of experience, with her career including several senior roles focused on corporate development and capital-raising at the likes of Shamal Holding, Careem, Dubai Holding, and Meraas.

ICYMI- Announced earlier this year, Arada Capital is planning to let funds from institutional and qualified investors into its real estate pipeline while targeting USD 5 bn in assets under management within four years of starting up. The fund will give it access to an alternative source of capital at a time when its recent debt has become more expensive and as it pushes ahead with acquisitions.