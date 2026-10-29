Americana’s 3Q earnings surge on stronger sales

Americana Restaurants reported USD 70 mn in 3Q 2026 net income, rising 63% y-o-y, according to its earnings release. Revenues increased 14.4% y-o-y to USD 712.3 mn driven by 8.6% growth in like-for-like sales. On a 9M basis, Americana’s bottom line was up 60.4% y-o-y to USD 217.2 mn, with revenue rising 12.9% y-o-y to USD 2 bn.

Projections: The company expects full year net profit margin to increase by 150 to 175 basis points over previous year, up from previous guidance of +100-150 bps. Looking ahead, it expects to add another 120-130 net new stores by year-end, while its exclusive development agreement to bring Taco Bell to the UAE opens another avenue for growth.