THIS MORNING: An IPO on the horizon?

Good morning, everyone. The regional conflict continues to be at the forefront of most of our stories in today’s issue, bleeding through everything from the UAE’s investment portfolio in Egypt to a recent contraction in Dubai’s economy.

Regional instability is making a near-decade worth of UAE state-backed investments in Egypt look less like emerging market wagers and more like ins. against future disruption. We look at how Emirati investments spanning gas fields, petrochemicals, fuel stations, and ports are becoming a hedge for the UAE as Strait of Hormuz disruptions continue.

Dubai’s real GDP logged its first contraction since the pandemic, falling 2.3% y-o-y in 1H to AED 473 bn, even as sectors like financial services grew 8.8%, as regional disruption weighed on trade and transport — two crucial sectors for the emirate’s economy.

A possible IPO from Dubai Investments Park is a bright spot today as reports come in of executives testing investor appetite that could end the IPO drought we’ve seen so far this year. And in some more positive news: the IMF’s executive board is getting its first Emirati.

Could Dubai Investments Park break the UAE’s IPO drought?

Dubai Investments Park (DIP) is testing investor appetite for what could be the UAE’s first IPO of 2026, with executives planning to meet investors between 19-26 October, Bloomberg reports, citing people it says are familiar with the matter. Parent Dubai Investments has previously proposed floating a 24% stake in the unit, which operates a 2.3k-hectare mixed-use development housing warehouses, hotels, schools, and other facilities.

It’s been a long time coming: Dubai Investments reaffirmed plans for a listing this year after earlier delays, with management previously valuing the unit at AED 10.8-11 bn and putting occupancy at roughly 90%. Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, and HSBC are working on the offering, according to Bloomberg’s earlier reporting.

The stakes go beyond DIP: The UAE is yet to see an IPO in 2026, with several would-be issuers delaying or shelving their plans as the war compounded an already cooling market. The investor meetings could show whether investors are ready to back a UAE listing again — or if DIP needs to wait a little longer. No offer price or launch date has been confirmed.

Dubai’s financial district isn’t done growing

Another USD 1.4 bn development is taking shape in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), with H&H Development launching Water Gardens, a four-building complex featuring offices, residences, hotels, and retail space, according to a statement. The project will bring nearly 22k sqm of Grade A office space, 132 rental apartments, and luxury branded residences to the district, with construction already underway and completion slated for 2028. The project’s valuation and apartment count were reported separately by Bloomberg.

But the market isn’t what it was: H&H Chairman Shahab Lutfi told Bloomberg that the developer’s property sales fell at least 50% between March and September compared with the same period last year, while construction material costs climbed around 15%. Buyers haven’t entirely disappeared, though: some 85% of Water Gardens’ branded residences have already sold, with prices topping AED 8k per sq ft.

And there’s plenty more in the pipeline: DIFC has already opened 600k sq ft of fully leased office space at DIFC Square, while the AED 100 bn DIFC Zabeel District is expected to add 17.7 mn sq ft of mixed-use space through 2040. That’s a lot of new supply for a market where office rents stopped climbing in 2Q for the first time in five years, although prime office demand has held up better than the broader property market.

More signs of warming UAE-Saudi relations…

Yesterday saw another meeting between senior Emirati and Saudi officials in Abu Dhabi. UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to Wam. The two discussed “the deep-rooted fraternal relations” between the two countries, the state news agency reports, as well as their commitment to strengthening cooperation.

On regional geopolitics, the officials discussed the need for more cooperation “to consolidate regional security and stability,” according to Wam, echoing a recent statement from diplomatic adviser to the UAE president Anwar Gargash, who called for “revived collective Gulf action” in response to attacks on Saudi Arabia.

A two-and-a-half-year-old report reopens an old fight

Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments (IMI) is pushing back hard against a UK regulator’s verdict that its bid for The Telegraph would have posed a risk to freedom of the press. IMI “completely rejects” the recently released report from media regulator Ofcom, saying in a statement its conclusions “were reached before the evidence was examined.” Ofcom found the takeover could have undermined freedom of expression and the accurate presentation of news because of the bidder’s ties to the UAE government, ITV News reports.

The timing is awkward: IMI is owned by Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also owns Manchester City. Last month, a Premier League independent commission found the club guilty on 114 of 115 charges, covering financial breaches over nine seasons and failure to cooperate with the league’s investigation. City denies wrongdoing and has appealed.

IMI’s case: IMI says Ofcom made no findings of editorial interference and judged the bid “on its origin and not its conduct.” It also argues that the regulator ignored its offered binding commitments, which included a guarantee never to influence The Telegraph’s editorial decisions and an independent editorial trust with a veto over the editor’s appointment and removal.

BACKGROUND- Ofcom’s report covers the original 2023 bid for The Telegraph and The Spectator by RedBird IMI, a JV between US private equity firm RedBird Capital and IMI. Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority sent their findings to the then-conservative government in early 2024, and the government went on to ban foreign state ownership of UK newspapers. RedBird Capital later made a second attempt with a c. GBP 500 mn bid, restructured to fit new rules capping foreign state stakes at 15%, which cut IMI’s share to that limit. It pulled out last November amid regulatory uncertainty and opposition from inside The Telegraph newsroom. The Telegraph went to Germany’s Axel Springer for GBP 575 mn, while The Spectator was sold to British hedge fund manager Paul Marshall for GBP 100 mn.

ADGM wants to keep business centers in check

ADGM wants to license business centers — providers that rent out furnished, serviced offices and often double as companies’ registered addresses. The Registration Authority’s proposals aim to protect tenants who could lose their offices and registered corporate addresses at once if a provider loses its own lease or shuts down. That risk multiplies when the tenant is a company service provider whose clients share the same address, according to a statement and consultation paper (pdf).

The key rules: Under the proposed framework, operators would be barred from signing client agreements that run past their own lease and would have to disclose pricing and exclusions in writing upfront. They would also need to notify the regulator of anything threatening their ability to keep operating and maintain a wind-down plan. On the financial side, they would need USD 50k in immediately available capital, at least USD 1 mn in public liability ins. per claim, and a ban on cash transactions above USD 3k.

Part of a bigger regulatory push: ADGM has already proposed tighter rules for legal, tax, and company service providers, while its expansion onto Al Reem Island has brought more businesses under its jurisdiction. Existing operators would get six months to comply with several requirements if adopted, with consultation open until 6 November.

PSA

WEATHER- Temperatures are set to reach highs of 37°C and overnight lows of 27°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai today, according to our favorite weather app.

Happening today

RAK’s ruler is in China this week courting Chinese business: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi landed in Shenzhen on Saturday at the start of a working visit to China, with stops planned across Guangdong and Fujian provinces through Friday, 23 October, state news agency Wam reports. On the agenda: a Ras Al Khaimah-China Business Summit in Shenzhen, the opening of an RAK representative office in Guangzhou, and a stop in Fuzhou to sign an agreement establishing formal ties with Fujian.

The Guangzhou office is the bit to watch. It gives RAK a permanent presence in China’s biggest provincial economy rather than relying on visits. It also builds on Sheikh Saud’s two trips in 2024: in November, RAK signed a cooperation agreement with Guangdong, and in September, he gave the keynote at the China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, Fujian.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry is in Addis Ababa today, as part of a three-day trade mission to Ethiopia, according to a press release. The visit will include a Sharjah-Ethiopia Business Forum that will be held in the capital tomorrow as the emirate looks to open up more access for UAE products to markets in Africa.

Also on the agenda: The two sides will look into joint investment options, private sector cooperation, and bilateral trade partnerships.

The big story abroad

Europe takes to the streets: Protests have erupted across the continent, from Spain, France and Portugal to Italy, Belgium and Albania, fueled by frustration over social and economic problems. School conditions and the cost of living, particularly housing, are among the main drivers of the unrest.

Accenture weighs China sale: Accenture has hired JPMorgan to conduct a strategic review of its China business, which could lead to a sale worth up to USD 1.5 bn. The IT consultancy wants to focus on its fastest-growing operations and show investors it can adapt to AI. Private equity firms and strategic buyers are expected to show interest. Accenture may keep a significant minority stake to facilitate continuity for customers.

Daiichi Life Group launched a bid to acquire the remaining 79.5% of shares in Challenger for roughly AUD 7.9 bn (USD 5.5 bn). Daiichi Life Group, a Japanese ins. firm, is offering to pay AUD 11.80 per share, roughly 20% higher than Friday’s closing price.

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