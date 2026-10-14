ADID settles FAB case, China deepens UAE push + Edge doubles down on Brazil, du paves the way for 6G, Botim moves into business lending

ADID settles a six-year-old FAB enforcement case

Abu Dhabi National Investment and Development (ADID) — formerly Bildco — signed a settlement agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) over debt the bank has been trying to collect through the courts since 2020, according to an ADX disclosure (pdf). The company’s board approved the agreement on 13 September, with ADID expecting a positive impact on its 4Q 2026 financial statements, subject to the settlement’s implementation and accounting treatment. The company did not disclose the debt amount or the repayment terms.

REMEMBER- ADID has been working through creditor disputes for years. The company reached a restructuring agreement with FAB in May 2024, securing a AED 35 mn debt reduction and an eight-year repayment schedule. It then secured a court order in September 2024 lifting asset attachments imposed by FAB and Emirates NBD, before settling a separate debt dispute with Ajman Bank that December. It remains unclear whether this agreement covers the same FAB debt restructured in 2024.

China Securities deepens its UAE push

The Investment Ministry signed an MoU with China Securities to cooperate across asset management, capital markets, and investor connectivity, according to a statement (pdf). The ministry will act as a “federal gateway” for the Beijing-based investment bank, offering regulatory guidance and introductions to authorities and investor networks as it builds out its UAE presence. China Securities said the framework will support Chinese companies expanding into the region and Middle Eastern capital investing in Chinese assets.

BACKGROUND- China Securities opened a DIFC office last month. The firm joins a cluster of Chinese lenders and brokers in the financial center, including Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank and CICC. UAE-China economic ties also got a boost in April during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to Beijing, when the two countries agreed to ramp up investments. China is the fourth-largest source of FDI stock in the UAE, with close to USD 4 bn in cumulative greenfield capex between 2021 and 2025.

Botim moves into business lending

Botim Business launched an SME lending product for UAE micro and small businesses, offering financing of AED 10k to AED 500k with repayment terms of up to 12 months, according to a statement. The platform is partnering with Geidea to extend the offer to eligible firms across Geidea’s UAE merchant network, with the first rollout expected to reach more than 30k merchants. Botim says it will assess risk using transaction data, cashflow insights, and credit behaviour, either from onboarding or from participating ecosystem partners. Financing will be provided by Botim Finance.

The launch adds to a growing wave of embedded SME lending in the UAE, where SMEs make up c. 94% of businesses but account for only c. 10% of bank credit to the business sector, according to central bank data.

Forget 5G, du is paving the way for 6G

Du says it launched the world’s first commercial end-to-end U6GHz service on a live 5G+ network, using commercially available customer equipment across 350 MHz of spectrum in the 6775-7125 MHz band, Wam reports. The extra spectrum is meant to add capacity for mobile broadband and fixed wireless access, with du also pointing to cloud AI and other data-heavy applications.

This is still 5G-Advanced — just with one more piece of the 6G puzzle in place: Du rolled out the region’s first 5G-Advanced network last year, while the UAE is targeting nationwide 6G adoption before 2030. Du says U6GHz helps bridge those two stages by putting more spectrum into a customer-ready commercial network now.

The practical bit is capacity: Customers can use the service with real-world equipment today, making this more than a lab demo and giving du more headroom for fixed wireless, broadband, and other high-bandwidth applications ahead of 6G rollout.

Edge, Brazil look for closer cooperation

State defense firm Edge is doubling down on its Brazilian ties after inking an agreement with both the UAE Defense Ministry and the Brazilian Army to expand military cooperation, according to a statement.

Inside the agreement: The agreement includes joint initiatives across military, technological, industrial, commercial, and governmental activities. More specifically, it will focus on solutions that the Brazilian Army can use to strengthen its military industry base.

Edge’s existing footprint is already extensive, with recent moves including a radar systems MoU with Indra in Brazil, the takeover of a Brazilian aerospace manufacturer, a 51% holding in Brazil-based Condor, and a 50% stake in Brazilian arms firm Siatt.