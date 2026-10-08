THIS MORNING: Saudia Group is lining up what could be its largest aircraft order yet

Good morning, wonderful people. TASI closed out the first nine months down 9.2% y-o-y at 10.4k points, with September doing most of that work, taking the index to its lowest month-end close of the year.

The volume figures are the more telling part of that report. Market capitalization slipped 2.1% y-o-y while value traded fell 11.8% and the number of trades dropped 13.5%, with average daily turnover down to SAR 4.89 bn. Buyers have stepped back from a market that has not substantially repriced, which makes this a question of participation rather than valuation.

Meanwhile, the preliminary budget statement pencils in a deficit every year through 2029, with no convergence toward balance anywhere in the window. Planning a shortfall that holds roughly flat for four years is a decision to keep funding the program with debt, which makes regular issuance part of the plan.

Setting the target

Saudi wants citizens to fill 70% of energy, industry and mining jobs. No facility across the three sectors will operate unless at least 70% of its staff are Saudi, Energy and Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the Made in the Gulf Conference and Forum in Bahrain. The ministry plans to map each sector’s skill needs with universities and training institutes to match graduates to jobs, and to merge the three sectors into one system by the end of November.

REMEMBER- The 70% floor extends a steady Saudization push: In August, the The Kingdom raised localization in private-sector project-management roles to 70%, and it has been lifting nationalization targets across dozens of other professions, some administrative roles now mandated at 100%.

Slot machine

Saudia Group is lining up what could be its largest aircraft order yet, with deliveries from 2031 to 2040: The group has settled on the size of the order, Sanjiv Kapoor, Saudia Group’s executive VP of strategy and Flyadeal’s acting CEO, told Bloomberg.

The last figure on the table was at least 150 jets: Saudia declined to give a number. In February it was in early talks with Airbus and Boeing over at least 150 narrowbody and widebody aircraft, which would be its biggest order in its history. Its current fleet is 196 jets.

Slots held back its last order: Saudia’s USD 19 bn order for 105 Airbus narrowbodies in 2024 fell short of its needed. We “need more than 180 aircraft but there are no slots,” spokesman Abdullah Alshahrani said at the time, adding that Airbus couldn't offer additional deliveries before 2032.

IN CONTEXT- Engine shortages are still slowing deliveries across the industry. Engine shortages and other production bottlenecks are delaying new jets and forcing carriers to keep older aircraft flying for longer. Saudia has {39 firm 787s on order from 2023, and the 787 is one of the programmes hit by those constraints.

The board has the next say: Saudia will issue a formal tender once its board approves the plan. The firm hasn’t decided whether to place one large order or split into tranches.

Another UAE school operator eyes Ajialuna

Alephya wants a majority stake in Ajialuna: Gulf-based school operator Alephya Education — majority-owned by US private equity firm TA Associate — is in advanced talks to buy a controlling stake in Riyadh-based Ajialuna Educational from Sulaiman Alrajhi Holding, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The transaction could value Ajialuna at up to USD 500 mn. Ajialuna runs 10 private and international schools across Saudi Arabia with more than 17k students. Alephya runs 15 schools across the GCC with more than 20k students.

REMEMBER- Ajialuna has been on the block for a year. Dubai's GEMS Education was among the bidders last September, when a sale was expected to close as early as November 2025 and Alrajhi was said to be seeking a full exit.

In context: Wall Street spent much of the year worried that the rift between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh could disrupt investment flows between two of the region's most closely linked economies, Bloomberg reports. Still, recently, the signals have been friendlier, with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month. Abu Dhabi has also been quick to back Riyadh against the Houthis. Last month, the UAE condemned Houthi missile and drone attacks on civilian facilities in Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif that injured dozens, and reaffirmed its solidarity with the kingdom. If the transaction closes, it would show that private capital is following those diplomatic signals and that buyers still see Gulf schools as a safe bet in wartime.

Aramco wants more from its gas output

Saudi Arabia is on course to produce more gas than it needs at home, and where the surplus goes is still an open decision. Up to 50 bn cbm a year of the Kingdom’s 180 bn cbm of annual output could be spare once domestic demand is met, Wood Mackenzie estimates — enough to make Saudi Arabia a gas exporter for the first time. Plans for an LNG terminal fed by phase two of the USD 100 bn Jafurah field were presented last year and set aside while Riyadh prioritizes domestic supply, the Financial Times reports.

What takes the rest: Switching power plants from oil to gas frees up crude for export, and the push into AI and data centers absorbs more, but neither covers all of it. “If they get close to their production target, they're going to need some other sources of demand,” Wood Mackenzie corporate research director Neivan Boroujerdi said.

What that means for the listing: Aramco’s international LNG assets won’t be included in the new gas company Aramco is preparing to carve out of its upstream and downstream business, according to two people with knowledge of the plans. Without firm plans to build LNG plants, they say there is little rationale for an IPO. Domestic gas sells at government-set fixed prices, producing stable returns better suited to the lease-and-leaseback structure Aramco has used before, people close to the company said.

Why monetize at all: “Aramco doesn’t need the money, the Saudis need the money,” a former Aramco adviser said, with Riyadh committed to tourism mega-projects, aviation hubs and AI. Aramco is also looking at real estate, power, water and oil storage. “The overarching theme is optimizing capital,” the adviser said.

Gulf Cup champions

Saudi Arabia took home its fourth Gulf Cup title on Tuesday, beating the UAE 2-0 in Jeddah and ending a 20-year wait for the trophy. The victory came after the Kingdom’s early exit from the 2026 World Cup, which coach Georgios Donis said helped the team learn from its mistakes and improve during the tournament.

Next up is the 2027 Asian Cup, which the Kingdom hosts from 7 January to 5 February, drawn against Kuwait, Oman, and Palestine.

War watch

The Houthis attacked Yemen’s Aden International Airport with two ballistic missiles and several drones, targeting the runway and passenger terminal, and claimed to have struck military supplies at Badr Camp near the airport, reportedly killing and wounding several Saudi officers.

Closer to home, the group said it had downed a Saudi CH-4 reconnaissance aircraft over Al Jawf during what it called hostile missions, and that it had repelled a Saudi advance east of Al Jawf, killing or wounding dozens and destroying several vehicles. The Saudi-backed coalition, meanwhile, said it intercepted a Houthi missile north of Riyadh and was tracking its launch platform.

REMEMBER- The Houthis have struck a run of airports and sites in the past few days: King Khalid International, Jazan's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International, Najran International and Abha airports, plus Aramco's Rabigh refinery, the Khamis Mushait airbase and Asir’s Aqeefah camp.

Pack the family

The Interior Ministry will allow highly skilled foreign workers to bring their families in alongside their own work visas. Eligible workers can bring a spouse, sons under 25 and unmarried daughters, with family entry visas issued in parallel with the employment visa once all requirements are met; residence permits for the family then follow after they arrive.

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The big story abroad

There’s no single biggest story in the international business press this morning, but there is a common theme running throughout most of the top stories: The AI buildout, and who’s paying for it.

Oracle, Broadcom, and SpaceX are going to private credit to pay for AI chips. The three companies are each arranging multi-bn debt packages with Wall Street investment firms to fund chip purchases, shifting the cost of the AI buildout off their own books, the Wall Street Journal reports. Broadcom is working to arrange more than USD 50 bn to finance the custom AI chip it’s developing with OpenAI, with Apollo and Blackstone among the lenders approached. Oracle is in talks with Apollo and Goldman Sachs to fund a large chip purchase, and SpaceX has approached lenders about a USD 40 bn package for Nvidia hardware, the Financial Times reports.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has closed Anthropic’s lead in business AI spending. Spending on the two companies’ models was split roughly evenly in September among some 120k firms tracked by OpenRouter, against Anthropic’s three-quarter share at the start of the year, the WSJ reports. OpenAI cut the price of GPT-5.6 Luna by 80% and Terra by 20% shortly after launching the line in June, and says 2.5 mn businesses now use its products. Retool’s CEO David Hsu said the GPT-5.6 release was the main reason his company moved most of its work to OpenAI, and that he now spends around 20% less than he would on Anthropic models.