Adnoc L&S grows its gas carriers fleet ot 15

Adnoc L&S is growing its very large gas carrier (VLGC) fleet to 15 with a USD 324 mn order for three more vessels, according to a disclosure (pdf). The 90k cbm carriers are due in 2H 2029 and will enter a seven-year contract with Adnoc Global Trading upon delivery, the company said.

BACKGROUND- The order takes Adnoc L&S's vessel commitments this year to roughly USD 3 bn. The firm had announced about USD 2.7 bn of acquisitions and newbuild orders by late August. That includes six LNG carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard for roughly USD 1.3 bn in total, all due in 2029.