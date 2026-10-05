ONE launches new Poland-Egypt container service + Nakilat starts receiving its latest newbuilds

Baltic to Alex

Ocean Network Express (ONE) launched a new weekly container service linking Alexandria to Poland and northern Europe, effective 15-17 October, according to a company statement. The Poland Egypt Express (PEX) will run a southbound-only rotation from Poland’s Baltic port city, Gdansk, through Germany’s Bremerhaven to Alexandria.

IN CONTEXT- The expansion adds a second dedicated northern Europe gateway into Egypt, complementing its existing Levant Express service, which already connects Tilbury, Rotterdam, Bremerhaven, and Antwerp to Alexandria and Damietta on a weekly loop.

Nakilat adds more muscle to its fleet

Nakilat’s ammonia fleet takes shape: Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has taken delivery of Energy North, the first of four 88k cbm LPG and ammonia carriers it ordered from South Korea’s HD Hyundai Samho, the company said in a press release. Once the remaining three arrive by 2027, Nakilat's LPG fleet will double to eight ships.

One down, five to go. Energy North is the first of six vessels Nakilat ordered from Hyundai Samho in early 2024 — four LPG/ammonia carriers and two LNG carriers — with deliveries running through 2027. The order sits inside a much wider fleet expansion that is expected to take the company to 112 vessels once its outstanding newbuilds are delivered, including 27 conventional LNG carriers and nine QC-Max ships.