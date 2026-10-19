Investors turn on the debt behind the AI build-out

The debt financing the world’s AI build-out is being repriced for a reckoning. Bonds backing some of the largest data centers have fallen well below par, a run of marquee listings has been pulled, and the debt of the “neocloud” providers at the center of the boom is trading where markets park distress. The common thread is investors have stopped assuming AI revenue will arrive fast enough to service the tns being borrowed to build the capacity.

“Data center bonds are having their Darwin moment, where the weakest credits struggle to survive,” Allianz CIO Ludovic Subran told the Financial Times. Spreads blew out after a wave of power and construction delays, he argued, proof the debt had been “priced too tight for execution risk.” The market, in other words, has started to separate the survivors from the casualties, and is doing it fast.

The sell-off has reached almost everything with AI exposure. Debt behind the Meta-anchored “Hyperion” project, issued through a Blue Owl and Meta-backed vehicle called Beignet Investor, has slid from above par in early July to just under USD 0.92. Bonds for two Hut 8 sites — one in Louisiana, a Texas campus leased by Nvidia — sit near USD 0.94 and USD 0.92; Blackstone’s QTS Project Excalibur in Georgia, leased to Microsoft, is below USD 0.88. Roughly USD 18 bn of loans tied to Oracle’s Project Jupiter in New Mexico have slipped into stressed territory after power-permitting delays, and debt for Oracle’s Michigan campus has fallen to USD 0.87 from par in July.

The neoclouds have been hit hardest, because they borrowed hardest. CoreWeave — a crypto miner four years ago, now the best-known of the breed — watched one of its unsecured bonds sink below USD 0.80, dragging yields toward 15%, while the shares dropped nearly 25% over the week. Nebius lost 18%. Even Nvidia, which has poured tens of bns into the sector’s start-ups, gave up about USD 270 bn of market value in a week.

Why it matters: The math stops working at these prices. Tech consultancy Gartner reckons AI data center owners need USD 8.5 tn of revenue by the end of 2030 to cover capital and financing costs and still clear a healthy return, against the USD 3.6 tn it expects consumers and companies to actually spend on AI services. Stay on the current path, it warns, and more than USD 4 tn of asset value is exposed to writedown risk through 2032, with 80% of neoclouds set to “cease independent operations” by 2030.

Confidence cracked on a run of soft demand signals. OpenAI pushed its IPO into next year, and its annualized revenue came in around USD 20 bn below what it had guided. Anthropic’s 3Q sales growth also fell short of expectations, slowing down from the year’s start. A Bank for International Settlements study added to the unease, finding “a significant portion” of AI financing and commercial ties are self-referencing. That means chipmakers bankrolling the clouds that buy their chips and labs backing the developers that house their models.

The equity window has all but shut. Firmus, the Nvidia- and Blackstone-backed operator, pulled what would have been Australia’s second-largest listing earlier this month, a float valuing it at AUD 44 bn (USD 30.5 bn), roughly double the valuation set three months earlier, the FT reports. AirTrunk scrapped a Singapore REIT days later, SoftBank’s SB Energy mothballed a USD 50 bn listing, and Nvidia-backed Nscale is still chasing a USD 35 bn New York debut that bankers say is a hard sell right now. CoreWeave chief Mike Intrator said the troubles at Firmus, AirTrunk, Lambda Labs, and Nscale were “bleeding into the narrative” around his company, in a memo seen by the FT.

The physical world is pushing back, too. At least 47 large projects have been delayed, withdrawn or blocked in 2026 — a “conservative” count, says regulatory-intelligence firm RegLayer — and more than 1k US communities have moved to curb AI infrastructure this year. Bernstein estimates only about 35% of the planned US pipeline is credible. Utility regulators are now withholding grid connections unless a project brings its own power, and every slipped deadline hands Big Tech tenants a contractual door to walk through.

The builders’ own numbers show how stretched the model is. SB Energy, majority-owned by SoftBank and backed by OpenAI and Nvidia, has yet to finish a single data centre but carries USD 174 bn in capital needs against USD 430 bn of future contracts, most of them with OpenAI. Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh told a Citi conference in September that his 5 GW plan needs some USD 250 bn in financing: “So far, we financed maybe 20% of that.” Nscale had 25k advanced chips running in August against the roughly 500k it plans to operate. Anthropic can walk away from a USD 45 bn deal with Nscale if the start-up misses its financing and delivery dates.

Not everyone is heading for the exit. Nvidia’s Jensen Huang said he doesn’t expect CoreWeave to need a backstop, telling Bloomberg “their cost of capital is actually decreasing,” and talked up Nscale in London as a possible “most valuable UK company” created in the decade.

Anthropic is the cleaner bull case: Kroll Bond Rating Agency handed it a BB+ in June, the top speculative-grade score and one notch below investment grade, ahead of a USD 35 bn chip financing led by Apollo, in a rating the Financial Times saw. Its revenue rose nearly 50% to USD 16.8 bn in 3Q and it has been profitable on an adjusted basis for two straight quarters, though growth has slowed from its earlier pace and landed below the summer’s most bullish forecasts.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red earlier today. Japan’s Nikkei fell around 1% and South Korea’s Kospi slipped around 0.4%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was down 0.3% amid growing unease over AI's massive funding needs, which undermined confidence ahead of a week packed with earnings.

TASI 10,190 +0.8% (YTD: -2.9%) MSCI Tadawul 30 1,375 +0.9% (YTD: -0.8%) NomuC 22,186 +1.6% (YTD: -4.8%) USD : SAR (SAMA) USD 3.75 Sell USD 3.75 Buy Interest rates 4.25% repo 3.75% reverse repo EGX30 50,896 -2.6% (YTD: +21.7%) ADX 9,808 0.0% (YTD: -1.9%) DFM 5,867 +0.6% (YTD: -2.1%) S&P 500 7,659 -1.1% (YTD: +11.9%) FTSE 100 10,882 +0.4% (YTD: +9.6%) Euro Stoxx 50 6,204 +0.6% (YTD: +7.0%) Brent crude USD 109.01 +3.72% Natural gas (Nymex) USD 3.05 -2.3% Gold USD 4,181 +0.3% BTC USD 81,127 0.0% (YTD: -7.4%) Sukuk/bond market index 893.37 +0.9% (YTD: -2.8%) S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk 148.50 +0.2% (YTD: -2.2%) VIX (Fear gauge) 19.99 +21.5% (YTD:33.7%)

THE CLOSING BELL: TADAWUL-

The TASI rose 0.8% yesterday on turnover of SAR 2.4 bn. The index is down 2.9% YTD.

In the green: Arabian Contracting Services (+10%), Ladun Investment (+9.9%), and Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes (+7.2%).

In the red: Watani Iron Steel (-8%), Najran Cement (-2.3%), and Saudi Arabian Cooperative Ins. (-2.1%).

THE CLOSING BELL: NOMU-

The NomuC rose 1.6% yesterday on turnover of SAR 15.6 mn. The index is down 4.8% YTD.

In the green: Knowledge Tower Trading (+25.3%), Alfakhera for Mens Tailoring (+25.1%), and Taqat Mineral Trading (+22.8%).

In the red: Knowledge Net (-9.8%), Asas Makeen Real Estate Development and Investment (-9.3%), and Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics (-5.6%).