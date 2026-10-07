MIS between CEOs, Rasan drops the “acting” from CEO Nicola Garelli’s title

Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) is between CEOs. It has handed interim control of CEO to Vice Chairman Ibrahim Al Moammar (LinkedIn), who shifts from a non-executive to an executive board seat on 1 November and runs the company for six months or until a new CEO is named, whichever comes first, according to a Tadawul filing. He replaces Dr. Abdullah AlGhamdi (LinkedIn), who leaves at the end of October after choosing not to renew his contract for personal reasons. A board member since 2008, Al Moammar takes over mid-execution on the company's SAR 8.8 bn data-center build for Humain, its largest contract.

Insurtech firm Rasan Information Technology named Nicola Garelli (LinkedIn) permanent CEO as of Monday, ending his two-month stint as acting CEO, according to a Tadawul disclosure. Garelli took over when co-founder Moayad Alfallaj moved to chair the board in August. He joined Rasan in 2023 as deputy CEO and chief strategy and product officer, after holding senior roles at Beema Ins. and ENOC Link and working at Boston Consulting Group and BCG Digital Ventures.