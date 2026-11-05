Adnoc Gas has a potential new buyer for the extra gas it’s bringing online. Adnoc Gas and Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) signed an agreement to explore supplying gas to new power plants across the Northern Emirates, state news agency Wam reports. A supply agreement would give Adnoc Gas a domestic market for the additional volumes its growth program is set to unlock, and give EtihadWE fuel for the gas-fired part of its planned mix of gas and renewable generation. Neither side disclosed volumes, contract value, or delivery timelines.

The UAE wants to stop importing gas by 2030: The country still imports gas to cover a domestic supply deficit, which stood at an estimated 17.7 bn cbm in 2025. Adnoc Gas projects domestic gas demand will grow 4-5% a year between 2023 and 2030. To close the gap, Adnoc Gas is spending USD 13.2 bn on its Rich Gas Development program to expand processing capacity and USD 2.4 bn on its Estidama project to extend the national gas network.

Rack and roll

Aramex is going after the freight side of the AI data center buildout. Dubai-listed Aramex will now move power, cooling, and computing equipment from factories to working data centers under a dedicated service, the company said in a press release. The service went live earlier this week across the GCC, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and the southern US (Texas and Louisiana). It covers oversized transformers and chillers, AI server racks, customs clearance, placement inside the data hall, and spare parts once a site is running.

One late delivery can stall a whole build: Transformers and chillers can take a year or more to reach a site from the day they’re ordered. A crated AI rack weighs about 1.75 metric tons and can be worth USD several mn. Aramex says it will track each rack’s shock, tilt, temperature, and humidity until it is handed over.

IN CONTEXT- Saudi Arabia alone has several large builds that will need this kind of freight. Humain and DataVolt are building the first 100 MW of a planned 1.5 GW campus at Neom’s Oxagon. Al Moammar Information Systems is investing USD 1.2 bn to expand its data center capacity to 192 MW. Go Telecom has also awarded a SAR 185.9 mn contract to install Dell computing systems with Nvidia GPUs for a new AI cloud facility.

Bonded by the sea

DP World is adding warehouse space inside the customs perimeter of its Caribbean port. Dubai-based ports operator DP World has finished the first phase of construction on Warehouse 8 at its economic zone in Caucedo, Dominican Republic, according to a press release. Once fully built, the warehouse will offer 57k sqm of storage and distribution space for manufacturers, logistics providers, and distributors serving the Caribbean and the Americas. DP World expects it to create 300-500 jobs as occupancy grows.

Cargo moves from berth to warehouse without leaving customs: The economic zone shares a customs perimeter with the Port of Caucedo. Goods can move between the port, storage, and distribution inside a single customs-controlled area, with customs services available around the clock.

The warehouse is one piece of a wider port expansion: DP World and the Dominican government are set to invest a further USD 100 mn in Caucedo’s warehousing and logistics infrastructure. That adds to the more than USD 700 mn DP World has put into the port since 2003. The wider expansion aims to raise annual container-handling capacity from 2.5 mn TEUs to about 3.1 mn TEUs and open 225 hectares for development. DP World estimates it could attract USD 3.9 bn in FDI and support USD 4 bn in new manufacturing output.