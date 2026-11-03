Go Telecom awards a SAR 185.9 mn contract to build an AI cloud it will rent to Saudi customers

Saudi Arabia’s Go Telecom is building an AI cloud to rent out computing power. The company has awarded Total Technical Triangle Company (3T), an authorized Dell Technologies partner, a SAR 185.9 mn contract, excluding VAT, to supply and install the infrastructure for a cloud AI data center, according to a Tadawul disclosure. That’s about USD 50 mn, by our math. The 12-month project covers Dell computing systems with Nvidia GPUs, plus the servers, systems, and technical licenses needed to run the facility.

Go wants the revenue beyond telecom: It plans to sell AI and cloud computing services to public- and private-sector customers, and will disclose the financial impact once the contract is signed.

IN CONTEXT- Go joins several Saudi players adding AI computing capacity. Al Moammar Information Systems is investing USD 1.2 bn to take its data center capacity to 192 MW, and Humain and DataVolt have started building the first 100 MW of a planned 1.5 GW AI campus at Neom’s Oxagon, due online in 2028. Dell is also partnering with Armada on mobile data centers across Saudi Arabia for the energy, telecom, manufacturing, and public infrastructure sectors.