Aramco closes Humain stake

Oil money, meet compute: Aramco has completed its purchase of a 49% stake in Saudi AI company Humain, investing USD 2.6 bn in a company whose services it plans to use across its own operations, according to a press release. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) keeps a controlling 51%. Aramco bought in through a wholly owned subsidiary, and the agreement also covers AI, computing, and digital assets, with no total value disclosed for the full package.

Why this matters: Aramco brings both funding and a use for the infrastructure. The liquid contribution supports Humain’s expansion, while its plans to deploy Humain’s services across its operations give the AI company an industrial market to serve.

The money will support a sizable infrastructure push: Humain is targeting 3 GW of AI data center capacity by 2030. Launched in May last year, the company’s remit spans data centers, cloud platforms, AI models — including an Arabic-language model — and applications for businesses and governments. PIF and Aramco will contribute assets, expertise, and staff to support its expansion.

Two ways to read it: The agreement could signal that Saudi Arabia is lining up its state-controlled energy, finance, and technology institutions behind one AI industry built on existing strengths, Jesse Marks, CEO of Rihla Research & Advisory, tells us. PIF supplies capital, Aramco supplies energy and industrial demand, the electricity system supplies power, and Humain supplies compute.

The cautious reading is that Humain may be struggling to draw private money beyond sovereign capital. Saudi Arabia has redirected oil wealth into AI infrastructure, but making the industry profitable on its own will take time, and the war with Iran has stretched that horizon, Marks says. On that view, the agreement moves financial risk between state-controlled institutions without proving the business works, raising questions about long-term reliance on state capital. Aramco as a customer and co-funder could also give Humain a steadier revenue base while the war lasts, Marks adds.

IN CONTEXT- Humain wants customer contracts to help fund its expansion. CEO Tareq Amin told EnterpriseAM last month that the company was targeting 1.7 GW of data center capacity in 2027, with a domestic infrastructure fund seeking an initial USD 2.5 bn. Its financing model involves securing customers, then using those contracts to attract debt and outside equity — reducing reliance on shareholder funding. A separate fund would finance GPUs and other computing equipment.

REFRESHER- The buildout is already generating contracts: A JV between Hassan Allam Construction and India’s Sterling and Wilson secured an estimated USD 200 mn contract for the first phase of a Riyadh AI data center for Humain and STC subsidiary Center3.

For Aramco, the stake does double duty: It gets shareholder exposure to AI-compute demand at what it calls attractive margins, a captive buyer for its own AI and digital assets, and infrastructure it can point back to its oil, gas, and chemicals operations. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser pointed to USD 11.3 bn in “technology realized value” since 2023, much of it from AI, as the track record behind the wager.