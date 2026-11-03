DP World starts a weekly China-Africa line + DHL renews its A300 maintenance deal with Joramco

DP World is launching a shipping line between China and two of its own African ports: The Dubai-based operator’s Shipping Solutions business will start a weekly China Africa Link service in late November, connecting Shanghai, Ningbo, and Nansha with Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Maputo in Mozambique, via Port Klang in Malaysia and Singapore, according to a press release. The service will carry Chinese machinery, electronics, construction materials, and automotive components to Africa, and agricultural products, minerals, and other commodities back.

The infrastructure behind the route is already taking shape: DP World runs Dar es Salaam under a 30-year concession, with more than USD 500 mn committed to upgrading the terminal and its technology. In Mozambique, the operator is backing a USD 2 bn expansion of Maputo port, with annual container capacity targeted to reach 1 mn TEUs. The new service follows Hapag-Lloyd’s September agreement to secure long-term capacity across DP World’s African terminals, reinforcing the operator’s push to connect its port investments with shipping networks.

Five more years

DHL is keeping Dubai Aerospace’s Joramco on its A300 maintenance for five more years. Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new five-year agreement to carry out heavy maintenance checks on multiple lines of DHL’s A300 fleet, according to a press release. The agreement takes effect in January 2027 and continues a longstanding partnership. No contract value or aircraft count was disclosed.

DHL is also building its first MENA maintenance hangar for its Boeing freighters: The company is investing 85.1 mn in an aircraft maintenance hub at Bahrain International Airport to service its Boeing 777 and 767 cargo aircraft. Construction is due to start this month, with operations targeted for August 2028.