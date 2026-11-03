AD Ports appoints group CEO

AD Ports appointed Afif Saif Al Yafei (LinkedIn) as group CEO, according to a press release. He succeeds Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi (LinkedIn), who had led the group since 2014. The statement didn’t mention a reason for the new appointment but noted that the group had grown into a global business under Al Shamisi’s tenure.

Al Yafei comes to ports from the power grid: Al Yafei brings over 20 years of experience in the ‎infrastructure, utilities, and industrial sectors and joins AD Ports from Taqa Transmission, where he previously served as CEO. He also held senior positions at Tabreed, including as VP of asset management, and Adnoc Gas.