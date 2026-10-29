Tracking the Gulf’s megaproject pipeline: what’s in talks, open for bids, signed, and launched

TERMS + TALKS

#1- Qatar’s hedge on US LNG: QatarEnergy is in advanced talks with US-based Venture Global and Australia’s Woodside for at least 3 mn tons annually each, although the timeline and contract duration remain unclear.

#2- Adnoc’s stake in Libya’s upstream: XRG, Adnoc’s international investment arm, is in early talks to buy a stake in Eni’s Libyan oil and gas business. Negotiations are at an early stage with no certainty of an agreement.

#3- Aramco’s Singapore storage: Aramco plans to begin storing crude at Jurong Rock Caverns in 2H 2027 under an MoU with Singapore’s Energy Market Authority and JTC Corporation. The parties aim to finalize within months. Storage volumes and the agreement’s duration remain undisclosed.

#4- DP World’s Canadian Arctic gateway: DP World has negotiated an MoU with two Canadian entities, including Arctic Gateway Group. The agreement covers operations at the Port of Churchill and a potential corridor connecting it with inland facilities by CentrePort Canada. No investment figure or terms have been disclosed.

OPEN + PENDING

Jeddah’s Al Khumrah logistics zone: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has opened expressions of interest from private developers, logistics operators, and shipping companies to develop and operate the 2.4 mn sqm site. Submissions close on 20 November. The site is meant to support storage, cargo distribution, and re-export, and Mawani has not disclosed an investment value, a concession structure, or a development timeline.

DEALS + LAUNCHES

#1- Qatar’s purchase of US LNG: QatarEnergy signed two long-term sale and purchase agreements with US-based Cheniere to buy up to 4 mn tons a year from the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals on the US Gulf Coast, with deliveries beginning in 2031.

#2- Syria’s road overhaul: Syria signed a USD 147 mn contract with Qatar’s Almohannadi for Roads, Trading, and Contracting (MRTC) to rehabilitate and expand the highway to Iraq’s Al Tanf border crossing, state news agency. The contract adds a second carriageway across 215 km, covering the 170-km stretch from the Al Busayri junction to Al Tanf and a 45-km section from Al Sabaa Biyar to Al Busayri, and MRTC will also rehabilitate the existing road and install safety features over 900 days.

#3- Abu Dhabi’s LNG fund: The Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bi Khalid Al Nahyan and its affiliate KSH Investments launched an LNG investment fund targeting USD 1.2 bn at its initial close. Reem Partners will manage the vehicle under the Department’s partnership with EIG and MidOcean Energy.

#4- Sharjah’s Hedebah gas field, phase one: Sharjah National Oil Corporation (Snoc) has completed the first phase of its Hedebah gas-condensate field, more than doubling its gas production. Snoc is accelerating the next stage to raise production in 2027, with plateau output expected by 2028, and it didn’t disclose current production volumes or the field’s expected peak output.

The Pipeline is our running tracker of the region’s megaprojects, from announced to funded, awarded, and under construction, and tells you what moved this week.