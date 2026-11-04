Will G42 become a US company?

G42 is in an unprecedented position as it preps one of the largest computing infrastructure builds in human history, our AI + Innovation desk reported this week. The sovereign-backed UAE national AI champion has loads of capital, an investor list that includes Microsoft and US private equity giant Silver Lake, and license free access to the most advanced AI chips.

But it also has a Sword of Damocles hanging over it — a Trump administration threat that it may rein in that chip access if G42 doesn’t become a US company.

Huh?: The potential requirement — squeezed into a 17-word clause about halfway through the roughly 5k-word Commerce Department rule granting licensefree access to top-end AI chips for G42, its cloud division Core42, and for eight US companies operating in the UAE — has befuddled US export control experts. They say they’ve never encountered such language before, have no idea whether to take it seriously, and don’t understand how it fits into the national security framework that’s supposed to guide export control decisions.

They also have no idea how G42 and Core42 could satisfy the requirement. Does becoming a US company just mean incorporating in a US state? Or would it require something more significant, such as selling a majority interest to a US company? (G42 has held exploratory talks about such a transaction, Bloomberg reported in September, though it didn’t name any US companies in the mix. The company already includes Microsoft among its investors.) Or could there be some sort of middle ground, such as firewalling off particularly sensitive parts of the company under US control with a separate board of directors?

Here’s what G42 tells us in a statement: “We already maintain substantial ties to the United States through our partnerships, US shareholders, and US-based entities, and we continuously assess [prospects] that support our long-term objectives. We will continue to operate in full compliance with all applicable requirements. We have no further comment on specific regulatory or corporate considerations at this stage.” The Commerce Department division that oversees US export controls did not respond to a request for comment.

If the Trump administration decides to insist on G42 and Core42 becoming US companies, that would pose a profound question for Emirati leaders: is it more important to retain control over G42 as a technological crown jewel, demonstrating the Gulf’s power and influence? Or to ensure high-end chip access — even at the cost of G42 becoming an American company?

Don’t underestimate the reputational stakes: Forfeiting G42’s identity as a UAE company would mark a significant blow to the proposition that a Gulf-based player — sitting outside the two AI superpowers of the US and China — could nevertheless be a major actor on the frontier of this new technology.

The fine print: The US Commerce Department’s July rule moved the UAE off of lists of countries flagged for chemical weapons and missile proliferation concerns and onto another list, Country Group A:5. That list includes Washington’s closest export control partners, which qualify for the most generous exemptions from US export licensing requirements.

The finer print: The rule carved out an exception for top-shelf AI chips — US exporters still need licences to ship them to anyone in the UAE except G42, Core42, and other approved entities. The rule also says that G42 and Core42’s status will expire in April 2027 unless they become US companies or secure renewed approval from the Commerce Department. The rule specifically called out the UAE’s cooperation during the ongoing US war against Iran.

AND- This is all playing out inside an immensely complex US-UAE relationship. That relationship includes a USD 1.4 tn US investment pledge, US security commitments, and the future of US military bases, which have become more important since the Iran war began. “We don’t know what all of the considerations are, what are all the aspects of these various [agreements], and what are all the linkages,” Hdeel Abdelhady LinkedIn, a Washington, DC-based export controls and emerging tech attorney at MassPoint PLLC, tells EnterpriseAM.

So, what’s going on? Experts are left to read Washington’s intentions from the text of the rule. Three readings stand out:

Keeping options open: The rule rewards the UAE for its cooperation during the Iran war while leaving Washington an exit if problems arise, such as concerns about AI technology reaching China. The April 2027 expiry builds in a checkpoint;

The rule rewards the UAE for its cooperation during the Iran war while leaving Washington an exit if problems arise, such as concerns about AI technology reaching China. The April 2027 expiry builds in a checkpoint; A bargaining chip: A time-limited exemption gives Washington something to negotiate over. Future renewals could be folded into the wider economic relationship, including the USD 1.4 tn investment pledge;

A time-limited exemption gives Washington something to negotiate over. Future renewals could be folded into the wider economic relationship, including the USD 1.4 tn investment pledge; An appetite for equity: The administration has shown a taste for taking stakes in strategically important companies, including Intel, and a “golden share” in US Steel as a condition of its sale to Nippon Steel. A US stake in a company positioned to be a major AI player across the region would fit that pattern.

There could also be some business drawbacks for a US-controlled G42. Most prominently, one of G42’s big pitches to customers has been “sovereign AI,” the notion that governments and critical industry sectors in the Middle East and Africa can run AI workloads using G42 computing power and retain the same jurisdictional and political control over it that they would if they controlled the whole technology stack.

That argument would be a lot harder to make if G42 were an American company subject to American laws — which specifically require that US law enforcement with a warrant can access US companies’ data wherever it exists in the world. “It would fatally compromise the core pitch of [their] new niche product, sovereign AI data centers, which is ‘we are not subject to US laws,’” Andrew Leber LinkedIn, a Tulane University political science professor focused on the MENA region and a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank, tells EnterpriseAM.

Facts on the ground: The UAE also has some leverage of its own if the Trump administration pushes a version of US ownership that it doesn’t want to accept. G42 investors Microsoft and Silver Lake both have a lot of influence in Washington and a stake in seeing the company’s chip access continue. Plus, the UAE is also a big investor in US AI labs — including Anthropic, OpenAI, and xAI — at a time when AI is largely responsible for keeping the US stock market afloat. Those facts would give the Trump administration a big incentive to keep the top-end chips flowing.