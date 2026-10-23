What the “S” in ESG delivers when it moves beyond commitments on paper

Social sustainability is where ESG shows up in people’s lives. It comes down to access to opportunity, the dignity of work, financial inclusion, health, education, safety, and stronger communities. For financial institutions, commitments are not enough; the real test is whether big decisions on capital, technology, and workforce change improve those outcomes.

AI raises the stakes. It can lift productivity and open up new ways to grow, but it also changes which jobs exist and what skills they require. A plan that only counts efficiency savings misses the more important question: whether people end up better off.

The European Commission’s concept of Industry 5.0 helps here. It builds on Industry 4.0 around three priorities: human-centricity, sustainability, and resilience. It places workers’ wellbeing, skills, and empowerment at the center, within environmental limits. Technology should serve people, not the other way round.

So responsible AI is also a workforce issue. Where technology changes roles or removes tasks, leaders need to invest in upskilling, reskilling, career mobility and responsible workforce planning, so employees share in the value the technology creates. Planned early, alongside AI adoption and enterprise strategy, the transition is easier to afford. Left until roles are under pressure, both its human and financial costs can rise.

Handled well, that transition can also feed growth. As organizations evolve, reskilling and internal mobility can carry existing knowledge into new roles. Hiring still matters, but not every new need calls for a new hire.

The same applies to the businesses we finance, which face their own technology transitions. Our client engagement and sustainable-finance strategies can weigh skills, livelihoods, and inclusion alongside productivity and environmental performance.

On the balance sheet, the “S” takes concrete form. Financial inclusion can bring more people into the formal economy. Financing for healthcare, education, and affordable housing can strengthen essential services, while support for small businesses can protect livelihoods and local resilience. Where social outcomes are built into financing structures, the measures need to be transparent, relevant, and verifiable.

Banks already have the tools: capital allocation, risk assessment, long-term financing, and partnerships. What matters is how well we use them. Credibility comes from what those decisions produce on the ground, not from how much ESG language surrounds them.

One question cuts through all of it: who is better able to prosper because of this decision? If that is hard to answer, the gap between reporting and impact is probably still too wide. The “S” is working when people can see the difference in their work, skills, finances, and communities.

Faisal AlShimmari, head of ESG, Mashreq