Janus Henderson taps Charles Ejiogu as executive director for Client Group MEA

Janus Henderson is adding a new name to its Client Group MEA team, tapping Charles Ejiogu LinkedIn as executive director, according to a press release. Ejiogu will be based in Dubai in the new role and work with the firm’s Africa-based partners. He joins the firm from Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as executive director for asset management and institutional sales in Doha.
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