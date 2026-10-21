Posted inMOVES

Janus Henderson taps Charles Ejiogu as executive director for Client Group MEA

by The Enterprise CompanyUAE Edition
Read Full Issue

Janus Henderson is adding a new name to its Client Group MEA team, tapping Charles Ejiogu LinkedIn as executive director, according to a press release. Ejiogu will be based in Dubai in the new role and work with the firm’s Africa-based partners. He joins the firm from Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as executive director for asset management and institutional sales in Doha.

Tags: