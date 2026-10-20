MSCI may cut Indonesia from its global indexes, and the market is already pricing the exit

MSCI’s threat to eject the stock market of a USD 1.5 tn economy from its global indexes has produced the worst equity rout in a generation, before the index provider has decided anything. On Friday, MSCI said it was weighing cutting Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, straight to “standalone” status, a designation that would strip it out of the emerging- and frontier-market benchmarks that steer USD tns in global allocation. Jakarta’s main index fell almost 12% that day, its steepest since 1998, then another 3.6% on Monday, the deepest two-session drop on record and worse than anything in the Asian financial crisis, Bloomberg and Reuters report.

This is a sharp escalation from the warning MSCI issued in January, when it flagged a possible move from emerging to frontier status over opaque ownership and market integrity. Standalone is a further rung down and out. It sits outside MSCI’s developed, emerging and frontier tiers, reserved for markets it considers too inaccessible or dysfunctional to index at all. The move would make Indonesia the first standalone market in Asia, grouped with Argentina, Lebanon, and Palestine. Indonesia has carried emerging-market status since 1989, when MSCI launched the Emerging Markets Index. A final decision on the country’s designation is due by June 2027.

The selling has spread well beyond stocks. The index is now the world’s worst performer, down more than 40% this year and at a six-year low, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, foreign investors have pulled a net USD 5.1 bn from Indonesian equities in 2026, on their way to the largest annual outflow on record, according to Bloomberg. The IDR has slid toward 18.03k to the USD, within reach of June’s record low near 18.19k, and the 10-year government bond yield has already climbed to about 7.4%, from 7.17% on Friday.

“Foreign capital is staging a full-blown exit from Indonesia’s equity market, and now the bond market is feeling the heat,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “A sliding IDR is eating real yields. Until the currency finds its footing, global money is content to watch this one safely from the sidelines.”

Why it matters: The damage runs through passive money. Funds that track MSCI’s benchmarks allocate by the index, so a reclassification forces many of them to sell regardless of what they think of the fundamentals, and the estimates vary with what they count. Goldman Sachs puts passive outflows from a full removal at about USD 5.6 bn, plus another USD 2.7 bn if FTSE Russell follows, and flags more than USD 8 bn of actively benchmarked money that could leave at managers’ discretion. Citigroup, which calls standalone status “unambiguously worse” than a frontier cut, sees mid-single-digit bns; Mirae Asset estimates around USD 3 bn. For scale, Goldman had reckoned even a downgrade only to frontier could drive up to USD 13 bn in an extreme case. However the numbers are sliced, the outcome is the same: Pressure on the IDR, higher borrowing costs, and a drag on bank lending, infrastructure, and growth.

At the root is how Indonesia’s market is built. Much of the freefloat is thin, with many listed companies tightly held by founders, families and conglomerates, which drains liquidity, widens price swings, and makes manipulation easier. Jakarta has moved this year, doubling the minimum free float to 15% from 7.5%, forcing fuller disclosure of large shareholders and tightening scrutiny of concentrated trading. MSCI’s verdict is that it is not enough: “Significant concerns remain around market dysfunction, including continued suspected coordinated trading behavior and lack of evidence of meaningful enforcement.”

Hours after Friday’s warning, regulators tried to show teeth. Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority announced about USD 117 mn in fines over manipulative trading and rigged IPO allocations at three companies: Coal miner Dian Swastatika Sentosa, part of Franky Widjaja’s Sinar Mas Group, fined IDR 1.5 tn (USD 83.2 mn); and Barito Renewables Energy and Petrindo Jaya Kreasi, both tied to b’naire Prajogo Pangestu, fined IDR 500 bn and IDR 100 bn. All three were among six stocks MSCI pulled from its Indonesia index in May, and the regulator says the cases predated MSCI’s threat. Companies linked to Prajogo have since lined up about IDR 2.5 tn (USD 138 mn) of buybacks, with a further IDR 1 tn planned at Dian Swastatika.

Officials say they were blindsided. Indonesia Stock Exchange CEO Jeffrey Hendrik said the market “reacted in panic” to an announcement no one expected, and authorities met MSCI online yesterday to demand an explanation. To slow the bleeding, the exchange halved the daily limit on individual stock declines to 7% from 15% through year-end, automatically rejecting sell orders below that floor, and said it would strip the most tightly held names out of the benchmark Jakarta index to give a truer read of the market. The FSA spent Sunday briefing analysts, economists and financial influencers, and President Prabowo Subianto met financial officials yesterday.

The downgrade threat hits an economy already under strain. Confidence had thinned over Prabowo’s fiscal plans — a free school-lunch program worth IDR 240 tn (USD 13 bn), tens of thousands of new village cooperatives and 3 mn subsidised homes — and over his government’s expanding role in the economy and questions about central-bank independence. Moody’s and Fitch have cut their sovereign outlooks to negative, and the Iran war has pushed up energy costs for a net oil importer.

One counterweight: FTSE Russell reaffirmed Indonesia’s emerging-market status in early October, citing the same reforms, so the two big index houses are not yet moving together.

What to watch for next: Bank Indonesia’s interest rate decision this week. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates, though some analysts see a hike to defend the bond market. DBS warns a deeper correction could push the 10-year yield toward 7.5% and force BI to raise rates by 50 to 100 bps. FTSE Russell is the domino to watch, since a matching move would add that USD 2.7 bn. S&P’s sovereign analyst Rain Lin expects more outflows but not on a scale that would materially lift financing costs; the bigger risk, she said, is to confidence, and whether it “weakens more broadly across government bond markets and foreign direct investment.” Watch the IDR and the enforcement record: until both steady, the selling carries its own momentum.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red earlier today. South Korea’s Kospi was down around 3.5% and Japan’s Nikkei was down roughly 1.5%. Meanwhile, Wall Street rebounded overnight, led by a 1% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

ADX 9,783 -0.3% (YTD: -2.1%) DFM 5,851 -0.3% (YTD: -2.4%) Nasdaq Dubai UAE20 4,829 -0.2% (YTD: -1.2%) USD : AED CBUAE Buy 3.67 Sell 3.67 EIBOR 3.7% o/n 4.9% 1 yr TASI 10,124 -0.7% (YTD: -3.5%) EGX30 51,099 +0.4% (YTD: +22.2%) S&P 500 7,691 +0.4% (YTD: +12.4%) FTSE 100 10,765 -1.1% (YTD: +8.4%) Euro Stoxx 50 6,145 -1.0% (YTD: +6.0%) Brent crude USD 109.55 -0.3% Natural gas (Nymex) USD 3.03 -0.9% Gold USD 4,159 0.0% BTC USD 82,006 +1.3% (YTD: -6.4%) Lunate JP Morgan UAE Bond UCITS ETF AED 3.52 +0.3% (YTD: -6.0%) S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk 148.50 +0.2% (YTD: -2.2%) VIX (Volatility Index) 18.44 -7.8% (YTD: +23.3%)

THE CLOSING BELL-

The DFM fell 0.3% yesterday on turnover of AED 388.2 mn. The index is down 3.2% YTD.

In the green: Sukoon Takaful (+9.6%), National General Ins. Company (+2.9%), and Mashreq Bank (+2.6%).

In the red: Dubai Islamic Ins. and Reins. (-4.7%), Etihad Energy Holding (-3.8%), and National Central Cooling Co. (-2.9%).

Over on the ADX, the index fell 0.3% on turnover of AED 918.6 mn. Meanwhile, Nasdaq Dubai was down 0.2%.

CORPORATE ACTIONS

United Fidelity Ins. Company is raising another AED 30 mn from shareholders to shore up its solvency ratio and to fund its growth plans, according to a disclosure (pdf). The insurer is offering 30 mn new shares at AED 1 each in the second phase of its rights issue, which will take its capital to AED 220 mn from AED 190 mn. Shareholders get the right to buy roughly one new share for every six they hold. The rights trade on the ADX between 10-24 November, subscription runs 17 November to 1 December, and the new shares list on 21 December.

BACKGROUND- Shareholders approved a three-phase plan last October to raise United Fidelity’s capital by AED 107 mn to AED 267 mn. The first phase, completed in February, added 30 mn shares, taking capital to AED 190 mn from AED 160 mn. That leaves 47 mn shares for a third phase.

ADVISORS- Hadef & Partners are counsel for the transaction, with First Abu Dhabi Bank serving as lead receiving bank. Ernst & Young Middle East is serving as auditor and subscription auditor for the issuance.