THIS MORNING: Mubadala-backed GlobalFoundries lands Japan-funded New York chip plants + UAE pumps record oil volumes in September

Good morning, everyone, and happy FRIDAY. Foreign investors pulled USD 2.8 bn out of MENA stocks in 3Q, more than five times what they took out in 2Q, with Saudi alone losing USD 1.5 bn, according to Mashreq Capital’s latest outlook (read more in our Planet Finance, below)

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign funds, meanwhile, are still writing cheques abroad: Mubadala Capital closed its USD 6.2 bn takeover of US billboard operator Clear Channel, and Adia took a slice of yet another Indian IPO. Mubadala-controlled GlobalFoundries landed the job of running two new chip plants in New York that Japan will fund with up to USD 21 bn, and Washington is taking a c. 4% stake in the company alongside Mubadala.

The UAE also pumped a record 5.3 mn bbl / d of oil in September despite the Hormuz squeeze. Part of September’s exports came out of storage, though, draining above-ground stocks to an all-time low and leaving little cushion if the strait tightens again.

Here at home, we look at the UAE’s plans to spend bns to get people out of their cars. Etihad Rail now runs between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Dubai has more than AED 54 bn of new metro lines on the way. But the feeder shuttle from Etihad Rail’s Mohammed Bin Zayed City station to Al Reem Island takes around 55 minutes, against 28 by car. We asked experts what it will take for people to ditch their cars once and for all.

GlobalFoundries gets Japanese cash and a US shareholder

Mubadala-owned GlobalFoundries will operate two new chip plants in New York under a US-Japan initiative worth up to USD 21 bn, it said in a statement. Japan will put up the money, while GlobalFoundries will supply the technology and run the fabs at its existing site in Malta, New York. An initial investment of around USD 10 bn will fund the first fab, which is expected to come online in 2029 and add some 900k 300mm wafers of annual capacity once fully operational. A further USD 10 bn or so would fund a second fab of roughly the same size.

Customers are already lining up: Renesas, Apple, Cirrus Logic and GM all backed the expansion in the statement. GlobalFoundries says the plants will serve automotive, industrial and connected infrastructure markets and “reinforce [its] ability to support customers worldwide.” The company expects to break ground on the first fab later this year.

Washington is getting a slice too: Under a separate agreement, the US Commerce Department will receive an equity stake of around 4% in GlobalFoundries. GlobalFoundries has also agreed to amend its existing CHIPS Act award, reallocating USD 955 mn to silicon photonics, silicon-germanium and advanced packaging at its New York and Vermont plants. The stake makes the US a shareholder alongside Mubadala at a time of closer US-UAE tech ties. The US has given certain UAE entities broader access to exports such as advanced computing items, and approved Nvidia chip exports to G42, which had cut ties with Chinese tech firms.

GlobalFoundries has proved useful for Mubadala in recent months. The sovereign wealth fund raised USD 1.9 bn in a block share sale of the manufacturer in June, selling shares for nearly double the price of a separate offering in March as it capitalized on a market rally.

Full tilt

The UAE pumped a record 5.3 mn bbl / d in September, up 400k bbl / d from August, as it kept barrels moving despite the Hormuz squeeze, according to IEA figures cited by Bloomberg. Crude production alone topped 4.4 mn bbl / d — close to maximum capacity and beating the crude record set in June.

REMEMBER- Leaving Opec gave the UAE room to pump: The UAE’s exit from Opec earlier this year removed production restrictions that had frustrated Abu Dhabi for years.

Getting the oil out did the other half of the job: The Adcop pipeline carries roughly 1.8 mn bbl / d to Fujairah, outside the strait. For barrels loaded inside the Gulf, the UAE has been among the region’s most successful producers in keeping shipments moving. Shuttle tankers carried crude to transfer points off Fujairah, where buyers’ ships collect it without entering Hormuz.

Some of September’s supply came out of storage: The UAE drew down observable above-ground inventories by more than 270k bbl / d in September, taking them to an all-time low, the IEA says. That leaves a thinner buffer against further supply disruptions.

The wider picture: Gulf oil flows recovered to more than 75% of pre-war levels in September, led by Saudi Arabia. But a new wave of Iranian attacks on tankers in Hormuz and escalating Houthi hostilities mean it’s unclear whether the rebound has held.

Jais is learning to do more than talk Arabic

Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and G42's Inception42 launched Jais 3, adding speech recognition, regional dialect support, and multi-step task capabilities to their Arabic-native AI models, according to a statement (pdf). Building on G42’s earlier Jais models and MBZUAI’s K2 Horizon, the release includes six open language models ranging from 900 mn to 375 bn parameters, alongside a speech model covering dialects spoken across 19 Arab countries.

What can it actually do? Transcribe conversations, pick up on regional dialects, keep up when speakers jump between Arabic, English, and French, and turn spoken instructions into documents and presentations. Think customer service or government workflows where people don’t always stick to Modern Standard Arabic. The developers say Jais 3 also came out ahead of comparable open models on several Arabic-language and agentic tasks in their own tests across 24 benchmarks.

And the bigger pitch? It comes in sizes that suit different hardware and budgets, from a model small enough to run on a phone to the full 375 bn-parameter flagship. As we’ve previously reported, smaller, specialized models can cut computing requirements and make it easier to tailor AI to specific jobs. Organizations can also run and adapt Jais 3’s open models on their own infrastructure rather than rely entirely on external providers — though whether that translates into lower costs will depend on how they're deployed.

PSA

WEATHER- Temperatures will hit 38°C before cooling to an overnight low of 29°C in Dubai, while Abu Dhabi will be a tad cooler at 37°C during the day and 28°C overnight, according to our favorite weather app.

The big story abroad

Debt investors are losing patience with the AI build-out. Bonds backing some of the biggest US data center projects, including Meta’s Hyperion and Microsoft-leased Project Excalibur, have slid well below par in recent weeks as investors question whether AI revenues can cover the debt, the Financial Times reports. Neoclouds have been hit hardest: CoreWeave, which has taken on more than USD 51 bn of debt and obligations, has seen its bonds fall to distressed levels, and Nvidia has lost about USD 270 bn in market value over the past week. Allianz’s CIO called it a “Darwin moment” for the weakest borrowers.

The revenue picture is mixed. At an investor day ahead of its IPO, Anthropic told prospective investors that 3Q revenue rose 45% q-o-q to USD 16.8 bn and that it turned an adjusted profit, Reuters reports. That’s strong growth, but well short of the previous quarter’s near-tripling. Anthropic is targeting a valuation of more than USD 2 tn in a listing that is likely to come after next month’s US midterms and ahead of rival OpenAI’s, which has been pushed to next year.

Meanwhile, some AI is moving off the cloud: Apple and Meta have released a version of Meta’s latest model that runs on Apple’s Mac Studio desktops, the FT reports, in a rare tie-up between the two rivals. Apple is pitching local AI as better for privacy.

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