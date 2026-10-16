DP World names Jason Varsamidis as CEO and MD for Asia Pacific

DP World tapped Jason Varsamidis (LinkedIn) as CEO and managing director for the Asia Pacific region, the logistics giant said in a press release. Varsamidis previously served as CFO for the region at DP World; no replacement has yet been named.

About the new lead: Varsamidis has spent more than 21 years at DP World. Besides serving as APAC CFO, he was CFO of DP World Australia and held other senior positions. Before that, he worked at P&O Ports, which brings his time in the sector to almost 30 years.

It’s a familiar path at DP World: DP World has a habit of promoting its finance chiefs. Former CFO Yuvraj Narayan became group CEO after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem resigned, and GCC CFO Ahmed Yousef Al Hassan was recently made CEO and MD for the GCC.