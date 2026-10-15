Tokenizing water, wrapping up CEPA talks with Thailand, powering up Constanța

Tokenizing… water

Dubai is getting a tokenized water market: Water management firm AquaIndex is partnering with the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) to launch a platform for trading tokenized water, with a go-live targeted for 4Q 2026. The initial pool will include up to 11 bn barrels drawn from a regulated US aquifer and valued at c. USD 5 bn, or about USD 0.45 a barrel.

How it works: Each token is a blockchain-recorded receipt for a set volume of water held at a certified reservoir. Holders can sell on the platform or swap the token for physical water at designated stations, AquaIndex explains.

Add it to the list: The UAE has become a testing ground for putting real-world assets on the blockchain, with tokenization already reaching into real estate, shipping, film, and a growing roster of other assets. Water is a newer frontier and one that plays to DMCC’s pitch as a hub for commodities trading.

Thailand, UAE wrap CEPA talks

The UAE and Thailand wrapped talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), according to a statement carried by state news agency Wam. The agreement — which is not yet ratified — will prioritize advanced manufacturing, logistics, food security, digital trade, renewable energy, and precious metals.

Trade is already moving fast: Non-oil trade between the two countries hit USD 12.3 bn in 2025, up 65.2% y-o-y, and reached USD 10.2 bn in 1H 2026 alone, up 75.4% y-o-y. That puts this year on track to comfortably beat last year’s total. UAE non-oil exports to Thailand climbed to USD 4.5 bn last year on the back of gold, aluminum, and other industrial goods, while imports from Thailand came in at USD 7.2 bn.

Where it’s been: The two sides inked a preliminary agreement to launch CEPA talks back in May 2023, with the first round held in the UAE that same month.

Powering up Constanța

DP World launched a EUR 53.8 mn (c. USD 60.2 mn) project to electrify its Constanța South Container Terminal in Romania, with completion scheduled for August 2028, according to a press release. The project will wire 29 container-yard blocks for electric gantry cranes, add a charging hub with 10 charging points and 10 electric terminal tractors, and install two shore-power systems enabling docked vessels to draw renewable electricity instead of running their auxiliary engines.

REMEMBER- The project is part of a EUR 100 mn electrification program that DP World secured financing for in July. The newly launched infrastructure component is backed by an EU grant of up to EUR 19.7 mn and an EBRD loan of up to EUR 25 mn, with DP World covering the rest. A further EUR 46.2 mn is earmarked for electric cargo-handling equipment. DP World also inaugurated EUR 130 mn in Romanian port and logistics investments in 2024.