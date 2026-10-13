Julius Baer names Jean Pierre Dib, Philipp Kleinschnittger as Middle East and Africa co-heads

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer named Jean Pierre Dib (LinkedIn) and Philipp Kleinschnittger (LinkedIn) as co-heads of its Middle East and Africa business, with Dib in Dubai and Kleinschnittger in Zurich, according to a statement (pdf). They succeed Régis Burger (LinkedIn), who moves into the newly created role of COO for emerging markets while retaining his position as CEO and senior executive officer of Julius Baer Middle East.

Both are internal promotions. Dib was most recently senior client partner in Dubai, with more than a decade in the bank’s Middle East franchise, and Kleinschnittger, who joined in 2016, held roles including head of Middle East and Africa, Switzerland, the UK, and South Africa.

REMEMBER- Julius Baer said last November it would open an advisory office in ADGM, expanding beyond its long-established Dubai presence. The Abu Dhabi entity launched in December 2025.