DIEZ doubles size of its VC fund to AED 1 bn

Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has doubled the size of the venture capital fund managed by its investment arm Oraseya Capital to AED 1 bn from AED 500 mn, according to the Dubai Media Office. It is also doubling its maximum investment per company to USD 6 mn from USD 3 mn and expanding beyond Series B, giving the fund room to stay with companies further into their growth cycle.

The mandate is widening geographically too: Oraseya can now back global companies deemed strategically relevant to the UAE while continuing to invest at the early stage. Healthcare and longevity, fintech and digital assets, and AI are among the priority areas.

Why it matters: The changes let Oraseya keep backing its best-performing companies as they scale, rather than handing them off to other investors. That fits a market where, as we reported in April, UAE VC deal counts are falling but average rounds are getting larger, with capital concentrating in fewer companies. Oraseya has been the UAE's most active investor by transaction count and early-stage activity, according to MAGNiTT's 1H 2026 rankings, so the bigger tickets put it in a better position to take part in those larger follow-on rounds.

It’s also a sizable jump from Oraseya’s early-stage roots: We reported in 2024 on Oraseya’s Sandbox accelerator writing USD 150k checks to startups. Oraseya now has 66 active portfolio companies and makes around 25 investments a year, while portfolio annual recurring revenue has risen to USD 387 mn from roughly USD 180 mn at the point of investment. Portfolio companies have also raised a combined USD 1.1 bn from other investors.