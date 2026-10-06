Mashreq taps Rajeev Bhatnagar as new chief risk officer

Our friends at Mashreq hired BNY’s Rajeev Bhatnagar (LinkedIn) as group chief risk officer, according to a statement. In his most recent role in London, Bhatnagar served as BNY’s chief risk and compliance officer for international operations, overseeing risk management across client portfolios in more than 100 countries. He previously served as the bank’s interim global chief compliance and ethics officer, and before joining BNY, he held senior risk management roles at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Citigroup.