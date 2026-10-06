DP World expands its Thailand logistics footprint

DP World has opened a c. 10k sqm contract-logistics distribution center in Bang Na, Thailand, the latest step in a Southeast Asian warehouse build-out that also covers Malaysia and the Philippines. The site is built for high-value and time-sensitive cargo such as consumer electronics, semiconductors, and automotive goods. It links to Laem Chabang Port and to manufacturing clusters across Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor, the company said in a statement.

The warehouse slots into a network DP World already runs in Thailand. The company extended its B5 berth concession at Laem Chabang through April 2031 in May. It also operates trucking and a rail-connected container yard in Khon Kaen.

More sites are due before year-end: Bang Na follows an 11.5k sqm facility in Johor, Malaysia. Next up are a site in the Philippines and a second Malaysian facility in Kuala Lumpur.