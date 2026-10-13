Room on the pipe

Good morning, everyone. The WPC dealmaking hasn’t stopped: Spark landed China’s Dalipal Holdings for a steel pipe plant and Acwa Power is eyeing 4.5 GW of Mongolian renewables to power China. Desert Technologies and EnerVenue are betting on storage, with a pilot due in 1Q 2027, and the Kingdom has inked four energy MoUs, from Mongolia to Mauritius.

Tensions put Saudi energy security in the spotlight: The escalating conflict has made the world more aware of the Kingdom’s role in keeping energy flowing, even though security fears kept some senior oil executives away from the WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh, WPC Energy’s Ivan Marten tells EnterpriseAM.

Saudization is moving up the ladder: Saudis now hold more than half of high-skill private-sector jobs, according to the National Labor Observatory’s quarterly report, even as mid-skill roles lag behind.

War watch

Egypt says it will back Riyadh “without any reservation” and is ready to offer any kind of support to Saudi Arabia in its war with the Houthis, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told Bloomberg when asked about the possibility of Egyptian military support. Cairo is also mulling joining the regional Makkah defense agreement, which he said is “under serious consideration from the Egyptian side.”

Two’s company, three’s a crowd? Israel is reportedly looking for a way in with Saudi Arabia, offering to join the campaign against the Houthis, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly using US mediators to ask for Saudi approval, Haaretz reports, citing diplomatic sources. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is unlikely to accept the offer, the Israeli newspaper says.

REMEMBER- The US made its civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia conditional on Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords and establishing official ties with Tel Aviv. Saudi Arabia previously maintained its refusal to recognize Israel and establish diplomatic relations without an “irreversible and time-bound path” to the creation of a Palestinian state, which the Netanyahu government has ruled out.

Energy facilities remain a central target in the conflict. An Aramco administrative building in Dhahran was targeted yesterday, causing a limited fire but no fatalities or injuries, SPA reports. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said it had neutralized assets used by the Houthis to conduct military operations, including Al Sabaha fuel depot station in Sanaa, underground fuel depots, and docks used for transporting and unloading fuel in Hodeidah, Sanaa, and Dhamar.

The coalition also intercepted two cruise missiles, whose debris injured four people and caused limited damage to 15 homes in Riyadh. In addition, it intercepted ballistic missiles launched toward Haradh and Dhahran as well as a drone launched at the capital.

The impact of escalation is increasing: Saudi international inbound and outbound air cargo capacity fell 33% over 72 hours to 7,292 tonnes, down 3,537 tonnes from the same period a week earlier, The Loadstar reports, citing Rotate data. Departures were also canceled, while the General Authority of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to complete a safety inspection, according to SPA.

The WPC roundup

Among the agreements that were signed at the WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh:

King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) signed a 25-year land lease with China’s Dalipal Holdings for a manufacturing facility of more than 1 mn sqm to produce seamless steel pipes used in oil and gas wells, drilling, and hydrogen applications. The project is expected to draw USD 2.1 bn in total investment, including USD 600 mn in its first phase, building on an MoU signed in November 2024.

for a manufacturing facility of more than 1 mn sqm to produce seamless steel pipes used in oil and gas wells, drilling, and hydrogen applications. The project is expected to draw USD 2.1 bn in total investment, including USD 600 mn in its first phase, building on an MoU signed in November 2024. Acwa Power signed an MoU with Mongolia’s Sunstep Power to explore developing 4.5 GW of renewable power generation in Mongolia for export to China, backed by a 500 MWh battery storage system. The agreement also covers transmission infrastructure and potential exports to other markets.

in Mongolia for export to China, backed by a 500 MWh battery storage system. The agreement also covers transmission infrastructure and potential exports to other markets. Energy storage: Saudi Arabia’s Desert Technologies signed an MoU with US-based EnerVenueto explore deploying energy storage systems in the Kingdom. The companies plan to launch a 215 kWh pilot in 1Q 2027, targeting data centers, telecommunications, mining, oil and gas, and microgrids.

Saudi Arabia’s Desert Technologies signed an MoU with US-based EnerVenueto explore deploying energy storage systems in the Kingdom. The companies plan to launch a 215 kWh pilot in 1Q 2027, targeting data centers, telecommunications, mining, oil and gas, and microgrids. Cross-border cooperation: Saudi Arabia signed four MoUs with Mongolia, Tanzania, Cyprus and Mauritius to expand the cooperation across the energy sector, SPA reported. The agreements span oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals, electricity interconnection, renewable energy, LNG, clean hydrogen, transport infrastructure, and digital technologies.

Gas on the throttle

Aramco plans to commission up to seven major gas facilities by 2027, Executive Vice President of Gas Abdulkarim Al Ghamdi said at the WPC Energy Congress, according to Upstream. He touted the move as the largest gas expansion in the region and in Aramco’s history.

Jafurah is the centerpiece: The USD 100 bn-plus unconventional Jafurah gas development anchors the program, with its first two phases among the facilities due by 2027, alongside the Tanajib gas plant and the Fadhili expansion, per Upstream.

Why it matters: Aramco is racing to raise sales gas production by 80% from 2021 levels by 2030, a target it lifted last year from 60%. Expanding domestic gas lets the Kingdom burn less crude in power generation, freeing more for export, industry, and petrochemicals.

Picking up the tab

Egnyte covered the cost of replicating some customers’ data to other compliant sites after regional disruption affected data centers, the company told EnterpriseAM. The content-collaboration platform is used by delivery teams on giga-projects including Diriyah and Qiddiya.

REMEMBER- Drone strikes knocked AWS data centers offline in the UAE and Bahrain in March, during a wave of Iranian missile attacks across the GCC, taking down banks, apps and government services, and pushing customers onto backups in other jurisdictions. The episode recast data centers as wartime targets on par with energy infrastructure and put a damper on the Gulf’s pitch as a secure home for AI compute.

What they said: “In some cases, funding was an issue, so we covered the cost of replicating their data to other compliant sites,” COO Stan Hansen said. “We needed their approval to proceed, but we took on the cost.” MENA Managing Director Mohammad Alfaour said customers, some of them prospects at the time, had approached the company to strengthen resilience across their datasets, and that Egnyte accelerated those deployments at its own expense.

The arrangement is a stopgap. Hansen said Egnyte does not intend to carry the cost indefinitely, and that a longer-term fix would become part of each customer’s broader data strategy.

Why it matters: The giga-projects run on sprawling joint ventures that need a single, compliant place to share files. Egnyte, in Saudi Arabia for more than eight years, keeps client data in a Dammam data center for residency in the Kingdom, with Azure Middle East covering the UAE and a Doha facility for Qatar, Alfaour said. On site — the Qiddiya racetrack and Diriyah’s Opera House among them — it gives delivery teams a common data environment and can hold data locally where bandwidth is thin.

What’s next: Hansen said Egnyte has held discussions with government bodies, Saudi Aramco and PIF, and is adapting to demand for “bring-your-own-model” as locally developed Arabic LLMs emerge.

The gas crunch gave Egypt every reason to speed up its energy transition, and the question now is who builds it and who pays for it. Power Trip, our four-part signature series, turns this week to the transition and the private developers now building much of Egypt’s new power. Issue II looks at how the deals behind these projects work, who is lending to them, and why the country is building a nuclear plant at El Dabaa alongside its solar and wind farms. We also look at whether the regional crisis has finally pushed industry toward renewables, and at the factories Egypt is counting on to build its own panels, batteries, and turbines.

Tap here to subscribe to the Egypt edition and get Power Trip delivered straight to your inbox.

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The big story abroad

US authorities arrested a Saudi OpenAI employee for allegedly planting a recording device at the company's San Francisco headquarters. A security team found the device hidden in toilet paper behind a TV in an executive meeting room at its headquarters on 30 September. OpenAI fired the employee and said it found no sign that customer data, source code, or model weights had been stolen.

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