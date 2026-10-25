IMF sees GCC’s non-oil economy shrinking 0.8% this year as war spreads beyond oil

The GCC’s non-oil economy is set to contract 0.8% this year before growing 4.5% in 2027, according to the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook report for the Middle East and Central Asia (pdf). The bloc as a whole is forecast to shrink 4.8% this year before rebounding 9.1% in 2027, a 6.8-percentage-point cut from the 2% growth the IMF expected in April.

Next year’s rebound won’t make up for lost ground. Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said last week that Gulf output would still be below its pre-war trajectory in 2030, citing lasting damage to some sectors, disrupted infrastructure, and the extra spending needed to build resilience.

The Gulf’s financial cushions are getting thinner. The GCC’s combined fiscal deficit is set to widen to 2.3% of GDP this year from 0.8% in 2025, and its current account surplus to narrow to 1.3% of GDP from 5%. Subsidies, price controls, and currency pegs have limited how much of the jump in commodity prices reaches consumers, but at a fiscal cost. Meanwhile, GCC inflation is projected to rise to 2.7%.

The squeeze varies by country. The World Economic Outlook last week projected that the UAE’s current account surplus will shrink to 4.8% of GDP this year from 13.3% in 2025, while Qatar’s surplus is expected to narrow to 7.1% from 16.4%. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s surplus is expected to narrow to 18.3% from 22.7%, and Bahrain’s surplus is forecast to shrink to 3.6% from 5.0%. Saudi Arabia’s deficit is projected to widen to 3.5% from 2.6%. Oman is the exception, with the report expecting it to swing from a 1.1% deficit to a 5.0% surplus, in line with it being the only GCC economy still growing.

REMEMBER- Last week’s World Economic Outlook put the Gulf’s biggest economies on track to shrink this year, assuming the Strait of Hormuz begins reopening in March. Saudi Arabia is forecast to contract 3.3% this year before growing 7.9% in 2027, while the UAE is expected to shrink 3.9% before expanding 7.7%. Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain face double-digit contractions of 15.6%, 16.7%, and 11.3%, followed by rebounds of 18.8%, 17.1%, and 13.9%. Oman is the GCC exception, growing 4.1% this year. Outside the Gulf, Egypt is forecast to grow 5.1% this year and 4.7% in 2027.

TASI 9,695 -2.3% (YTD: -7.6%) MSCI Tadawul 30 1,310 -2.3% (YTD: -5.5%) NomuC 21,427 -0.8% (YTD: -8%) USD : SAR (SAMA) USD 3.75 Sell USD 3.75 Buy Interest rates 4.25% repo 3.75% reverse repo EGX30 51,052 -3.4% (YTD: +22.1%) ADX 9,588 -1.2% (YTD: -4.1%) DFM 5,734 -1.4% (YTD: -5.5%) S&P 500 7,624 -0.5% (YTD: +11.4%) FTSE 100 10,690 -0.3% (YTD: +7.6%) Euro Stoxx 50 6,068 -0.3% (YTD: +4.7%) Brent crude USD 116.72 +3.1% Natural gas (Nymex) USD 2.64 -5.6% Gold USD 4,008 -1.3% BTC USD 80,570 -0.7% (YTD: -8.0%) Sukuk/bond market index 892.33 +0.6% (YTD: -2.9%) S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk 148.11 0.0% (YTD: -2.5%) VIX (Fear gauge) 19.45 +2.2% (YTD: +30.1%)

THE CLOSING BELL: TADAWUL-

The TASI fell 2.3% last Thursday on turnover of SAR 4.8 bn. The index is down 7.6% YTD.

In the green: Al Etihad Cooperative Ins. (+10%), Jazan Development and Investment (+9.4%), and Arabian Contracting Services (+2.8%).

In the red: Electrical Industries (-10%), Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores (-10%), and Umm Al Qura Cement (-10%).

THE CLOSING BELL: NOMU-

The NomuC fell 0.8% last Thursday on turnover of SAR 32.4 mn. The index is down 8% YTD.

In the green: Alwaha REIT Fund (+9.9%), Molan Steel (+8.7%), and Alfakhera for Mens Tailoring (+6.1%).

In the red: Khaled Dhafer and Brothers for Logistics Services (-9.8%), Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars (-9.1%), and Natural Gas Distribution (-6.5%).