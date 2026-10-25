Enaya taps Vice Chairman Mohammed Aldar as acting CEO

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Ins. has named Mohammed Aldar (LinkedIn) as acting CEO for six months, starting 1 November, according to a Tadawul filing. The board picked Aldar for the permanent job last month, but the Ins. Authority has so far cleared him only in an acting capacity. Aldar is the vice chairman of Enaya’s board of directors and brings more than 25 years of experience across healthcare and ins., including stints as CEO of Accumed Saudi Arabia and COO of Care Medical.
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