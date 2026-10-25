Aramco stays with NMDC, Khumra opens for bids, Danantara’s first Makkah step

NMDC’s offshore hat-trick

Saudi Aramco handed NMDC Energy three offshore EPC projects worth a combined USD 763.3 mn (c. SAR 2.86 bn), according to an ADX disclosure (pdf) from the Abu Dhabi-listed contractor. NMDC expects to complete the projects within 18-23 months. The disclosure doesn’t name the offshore fields involved or disclose individual project values.

REMEMBER- Aramco is NMDC Energy’s largest client outside the UAE. About a third of the company’s revenue comes from abroad, mostly from Aramco, CEO Ahmed Al Dhaheri said in July last year. The Saudi oil giant extended its long-term offshore services agreement with NMDC Energy for another three years in April 2025, covering engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation work in Saudi waters. NMDC also has a fabrication yard at Ras Al Khair, where it began production last year.

Warehouse wanted

Mawani launches Khumra EOI: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has opened expressions of interest from local and international companies to develop and operate the 2.4 mn sqm Khumra Integrated Logistics Zone (KILZ) near Jeddah Islamic Port, according to Zawya.

What it takes: Applicants must show at least SAR 3 bn in financial capacity, a Saudi commercial registration, and a track record of taking a logistics zone to commercial operation. Submissions due on Friday, 20 November.

About the project: The site is built around 1.26 mn sqm of warehousing — frozen, chilled, and dry, aimed at food, pharma, and e-commerce — plus container yards handling up to 500k containers a year, a dedicated corridor putting it roughly 20 minutes from the port, and links to seven western-coast ports.

Danantara closes its Makkah hotel buy

Danantara has closed the first piece of its Makkah investment. The Indonesian sovereign fund has completed its acquisition and taken handover of the Novotel Thakher Makkah, a 1.4k-room hotel, along with 4.4 hectares of plots inside the SAR 26 bn Thakher Makkah development, it said in a press release.

REMEMBER- We covered the commitment last week, when Danantara earmarked more than SAR 6 bn for the project — the hotel, 14 plots, and the bulk set aside to build out hotel rooms and retail for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.