Humain’s next build goes to tender, Aramco fills the pipe order books, Taiba exits a hotel

Humain data centre tender

Humain is putting its next Riyadh data centre out to bid: The PIF-backed AI infrastructure developer has issued a request for proposals for an EPC contract to build a 100 MW facility in the capital’s Al-Saad district, with bids due 8 November, Meed reports. Meed puts the contract at c. USD 1 bn.

The build is sized for heavy GPU workloads. Across a 350.2k sqm plot, the first phase splits into two 50 MW stages designed for high-density GPU clusters, with rack densities of 240-250 kW cooled by direct-to-chip liquid loops. An optional expansion would take the site to 200 MW. Phase one targets service by October 2028, phase two by January 2029.

IN CONTEXT- The tender sits inside a much larger footprint. Humain is developing the infrastructure for a planned 6 GW AI campus in the same Al-Saad district, where Al Yamama holds the enabling-works contract. Humain CEO Tareq Amin told us the company aims to bring 250 MW of data centre capacity online by the end of this year, then scale to 1.7GW in 2027.

Aramco keeps pipe makers busy

Saudi Arabia’s four listed pipe makers have booked more than SAR 3 bn in contracts since the start of the year, with about 85% of that value coming after the war began, Asharq Business reports. Direct Aramco contracts make up some 80% (c. SAR 2.4 bn) of the total, with East Pipes Integrated holding the largest share at SAR 837 mn, followed by Arabian Pipes (SAR 770 mn), Saudi Steel Pipe (SAR 535 mn), and Nomu-listed Group Five Saudi Pipe (SAR 271 mn).

ZOOM OUT- Riyadh wants to move more of its crude exports away from the Strait of Hormuz. The Kingdom aims to lift its crude pipeline capacity outside the Gulf to 10 mn bbl / d within two to three years, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the World Petroleum Congress last week. The government is also working with Aramco to convert a gas line to dual use, which could carry 1.2 mn bbl / d of oil within seven to eight weeks before switching back to gas by May for summer demand. Further investment could raise its capacity to 3 mn bbl / d. The companies’ disclosures don’t link the contracts directly to the expansion projects, the news outlet notes.

Taiba trims its portfolio

Taiba Investments is winding down one of its hotel ventures. Its wholly owned subsidiary Dur Hospitality holds 60% of Nuzul Shada Hotel Company, which Taiba has now placed into voluntary liquidation, the company said in a Tadawul filing. Nuzul Shada carries share capital of SAR 40 mn. Taiba cast the move as portfolio housekeeping, part of a periodic review of its holdings.