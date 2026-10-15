Riyadh’s allies weigh the risks of Yemen and stepping in

Riyadh’s call for backup is testing Washington’s caution and Islamabad’s balancing act between the Kingdom and Iran. The Houthis’ escalation on Riyadh’s main airport is pressuring Washington to do more for its regional ally, Bloomberg reports. The US already provides intelligence, targeting, and aerial refueling but has resisted direct involvement. US President Donald Trump, however, said over the weekend that he would look into joining Saudi-backed strikes.

Why the hesitation: The timing is awkward for Trump, with the Republicans already facing tough midterms after the Iran war pushed up oil prices and stoked cost-of-living worries in the US. US-backed offensive strikes would also jeopardize the existing ceasefire with the Houthis, with Ameneh Mehvar of ACLED warning that Washington’s involvement could trigger wider attacks on Red Sea shipping and noting that earlier campaigns failed to establish deterrence.

Diplomatic and intelligence resolutions are favored on the US’ table: Saudi Arabia is pressing for more air-defense interceptors, but Young expects US help to stop at intelligence, telling Bloomberg “the Saudis are very much on their own.” Meanwhile, some analysts say a negotiated settlement is likely required to resolve this situation.

Pakistan is pulled in as well to weigh a costly option: Islamabad and Ankara said last week that they are ready to provide military forces under their mutual defense agreement with Riyadh. Pakistan had hoped to avoid the Yemen front amid growing public opposition to entering such a war, including from a large Shia minority that sympathizes with Iran, the Financial Times reports. Its options are limited, however, by a USD 3 bn Saudi loan and a three-year extension on a USD 5 bn Saudi deposit at Pakistan’s central bank that together equal about 38% of its reserves.