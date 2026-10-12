Emaar EC names a new managing director

Emaar, the Economic City Vice Chairman Naif Saleh AlHamdan (LinkedIn) will become managing director on 1 November, following CEO Abdulaziz Ibrahim Alnowaiser’s (LinkedIn) resignation at the end of this month due to professional commitments, according to a Tadawul disclosure. AlHamdan also heads the West Coast Portfolio Management Department at the Public Investment Fund and has more than 20 years of experience in investment, investment banking and real estate development. His previous roles include positions at Sulaiman A. Al Rajhi Real Estate Investment Company, Global Investment House, Ernst & Young and SABB Bank.