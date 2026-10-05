Almarai revenue climbs 11% in 3Q as higher costs keep bottom line flat

Almarai’s net income edged up 1% y-o-y to SAR 617.8 mn in 3Q 2026, while revenue climbed 11% to SAR 6.19 bn, according to its earnings release (pdf). Sales growth was driven by higher poultry volumes from expansion projects, stronger dairy sales in Egypt, and “inorganic growth” from a water business acquisition it completed last year. A better revenue mix lifted the bottom line, though gains were offset by higher dairy feed shipping costs and increased distribution expenses due to rising energy costs. Over 9M 2026, net income slipped 0.3% y-o-y to SAR 1.99 bn, despite a 10% increase in revenue to SAR 18.2 bn.
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