Gigawatts, licensed

Good morning, ladies and gents. The world is lining up at the Gulf’s door for barrels, and the Gulf is lining up at Washington’s for chips. Everyone, it seems, is waiting for something.
Indonesia has a friend in the UAE, and a call on up to 30 mn barrels of its oil. Djoko Siswanto, head of the upstream regulator SKK Migas, said after meeting UAE Ambassador Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri in Jakarta that Indonesia can draw on the supply anytime, though he declined to give a delivery timeline, Reuters reports. Indonesia’s Ombudsman has reported fuel disruptions from Aceh to West Papua, with queues of around 1 km in some places, and linked them to logistics and shipping delays.
Jakarta has opened a faster route for government-to-government supply: With no way to predict how long the Middle East tensions will last, a recent regulation lets a public agency import crude, fuel, and LPG under agreements between the Indonesian government and foreign countries or suppliers, Indonesia’s Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said. Imports will go through the state agency Lemigas to state energy firm Pertamina, bypassing lengthy tenders.
The Gulf’s loading terminals are in range too. The Houthis claimed a ballistic missile strike on Aramco’s 550k bbl / d Ras Tanura refinery yesterday, and Saudi Arabia contained a fire near the terminal, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The extent of any damage, and whether refining or exports were interrupted, remained unclear.
Our Lede this morning is about the other infrastructure in range: the Gulf’s AI. Two of Amazon Web Services’ UAE facilities were struck in March, and the UAE’s licence-free access to advanced US chips runs only until 6 April 2027, after which G42 and Core42 must become US companies or apply to the US Bureau of Industry and Security. Saudi Arabia holds a license that “may be ephemeral,” June Park of Singapore Management University tells us. We ask who owns the Gulf’s AI, and what its owners do when the racks are the target.
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The UAE has the broadest access to US AI chips anywhere in the Gulf, and it runs out on 6 April 2027. A rule Washington published in July lets G42 and Core42, the country’s two flagship AI compute companies, buy advanced US chips without an export license until that date, unless the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) says otherwise. If the two haven’t become US companies by then, they’ll need to apply through BIS’s advisory-opinion process. The rule doesn’t say what becoming a US company involves.
Abu Dhabi is more likely to hold on to that status than restructure for it, June Park, a political economist and senior research affiliate at the Centre for Digital Law at Singapore Management University, tells EnterpriseAM. The rule leaves open whether G42 and Core42 would need to move their headquarters to the US, sit under a US parent, or change their shareholding, she says, and that “gray area will continue to exist as long as the US sees commercial interest without evidence of risk.”
Why it matters: The deadline is the nearest test of how much of its AI build-out the Gulf controls. Global tech firms have come for the region’s cheap energy and available land, and its sovereign funds have invested in partnership with others instead of competing head-on with US and Chinese tech giants, according to a Deloitte report (pdf). The chips are American and licensed, and so is much of the software running on them, from OpenAI, Microsoft, and Oracle. Even so, the Gulf is “steadily inching toward AI sovereignty,” Mohammed Soliman, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and a director at McLarty Associates, tells EnterpriseAM.
The war has added a second test: whether the infrastructure holds when it’s hit. Two of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) UAE facilities were struck in March, damaging two of its data center zones there. In September, AWS said it can’t restore access to resources and data that were held only in one of its UAE zones.
The third test is whether the Gulf builds all of this as one system. Each Gulf state is building its own AI infrastructure, and the region “will need to consider these investments as a shared regional project,” Yasir Atalan, deputy director at CSIS Futures Lab, tells EnterpriseAM.
Tied to America, by design
July’s rule went well beyond any earlier approval: It moved the UAE into Country Group A:5, alongside close US allies, and cleared G42 and Core42 for licensefree chips in both of the US’s advanced-computing categories. It gave eight US companies, including Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, Amazon, and xAI, licensefree status for their UAE builds, and said BIS intends to “favorably review” chip license applications from MGX, Abu Dhabi’s AI investment fund. Almost all of that access runs back to one supplier.
Almost all of that access runs back to Nvidia, and most of what’s built on top of it is American too. No rival yet matches Nvidia’s Blackwell chips for training, and AMD and Qualcomm chips need the same US approvals anyway. Stargate UAE is being built with OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, and SoftBank. MGX has also backed OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI, and Core42 is building compute on US soil. It secured USD 550 mn in HSBC financing in June and is taking its Lake Mariner site in New York to 60 MW from 18 MW, after signing a 20 MW lease in Minneapolis in May.
The ties run through equity as well as infrastructure, though how much Gulf investors own is unclear. Anthropic’s S-1, filed on 26 October, doesn’t say: none holds the 5% needed to force disclosure, and the filing mentions the Gulf only in noting, where securities can be marketed. MGX, which co-led Anthropic’s USD 30 bn Series G in February, and Qatar’s QIA are among the known backers, alongside vehicles linked to Mubadala and IHC. Existing investors expect a valuation of USD 1.5-1.75 tn, below the USD 2 tn-plus discussed in August.
Building into America’s compute footprint is how the Gulf gains autonomy over time, Soliman argues. Gulf AI is “a long-term proposition precisely because the region is deliberately positioning itself as an integral part of America’s global compute footprint to serve regions far beyond the reach of American onshore compute,” he says. He sees sovereignty as “a spectrum of growing autonomy that no single external power can fully gatekeep,” driven by “open-source models, unmatched energy abundance, and disciplined capital allocation.”
The closeness has drawn attention in Washington: Abu Dhabi’s Aryam Investment 1 bought a 49% stake in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto venture, in a USD 500 mn transaction. Democratic lawmakers have questioned whether that shaped chip approvals and say they will investigate if they gain Congress in next week’s midterms. Soliman doesn’t expect it to change course, pointing to “a genuine lock-in effect between American hyperscalers and the Gulf.” “Political conversations may shift if Democrats take the House, but a full 180-degree reversal on US-Gulf AI cooperation is hard for me to envision,” he says.
KSA holds a license, UAE holds status
Riyadh started level with Abu Dhabi and now holds narrower access. Abu Dhabi spread its AI effort across a university, a research lab, and MGX, while Riyadh’s runs through the PIF-backed Humain. Last year, the US approved both G42 and Humain to buy the equivalent of up to 35k Nvidia GB300 chips each. Since then, the UAE has received a standing status under the Export Administration Regulations, while Saudi Arabia holds a license that can be revoked for a specific product or user and “may be ephemeral,” Park says.
Defense ties and compliance help explain the gap. The UAE has been a US Major Defense Partner since September 2024, a status only it and India hold, Park says, while Saudi Arabia is a Major Non-NATO Ally, alongside Qatar. On compliance, the July rule notes that BIS keeps an export control officer in the UAE who works with Emirati authorities to stop illicit procurement networks from diverting sensitive US technology. It isn’t clear whether Humain has a similar setup, she says, so compliance in the UAE “may seem more legible to Washington.”
Timing may explain part of it too, though Park says to “take this with a grain of salt.” The UAE’s framework was agreed in May 2025, six months before Saudi Arabia’s AI MoU, and took another 14 months to reach the Federal Register. The July rule doesn’t mention Saudi Arabia, and timing alone wouldn’t close the defense and compliance differences.
China ties don’t clearly separate the two: Both countries have drawn congressional attention over links to China, Park says. On the UAE side, G42 divested from Binance and Huawei, she notes, but there’s no blanket approval across UAE entities, and funds such as Adia and Mubadala still invest in China. On the Saudi side, Huawei Cloud has operated in the Kingdom since September 2023. There’s “no formal public statement” that the US favors one over the other on that basis, she adds.
Data centers are now targets
The war has brought physical security into the chip-access conversation. Whether a facility’s exposure to attack should factor into chip access is “a valid point of argument and debate” among cloud builders and operators, Park says, and Iran’s attacks mean the risk “has now been evidenced.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck an Amazon data center in Bahrain because it “played a key role in providing intelligence to the US military,” and regional researchers now describe data centers as “primary targets” in the conflict.
The region is building anyway, and paying more to protect what it builds. The Middle East’s roughly 1 GW of data center capacity is set to triple, with 2.2 GW under construction and another 12 GW in planning, according to JLL data cited by Forbes. Fencing, gatehouses, and vehicle barriers run USD 5-20 mn, and advanced security can take up to 5% of construction costs, security consultants told Forbes. Soliman sees no reason for the war to stop any of it: “The Gulf is not the first region to build and expand compute infrastructure under fire. Ukraine has shown the world how to do it brilliantly under the constant threat of Russian invasion.”
Out of rocket range
A hardened site still needs a backup somewhere else, and that’s harder for a state than for a hyperscaler, Jesse Marks, CEO of Rihla Research & Advisory, tells EnterpriseAM. When AWS is hit, the services on that facility move to another data center, typically offshore, because a hyperscaler has a global footprint and can shift workloads with relative ease. A state running its own infrastructure for public services or banking can’t do that as easily, and if a facility that isn’t connected to a hyperscaler is damaged, “where do you move your workload?” he asks.
One answer is a “digital embassy,” and the Emiratis have been “at the forefront of the conversation,” Marks says. The idea is to put servers inside an embassy as a micro data center that runs a state’s workloads under its own ownership and laws, with the host country’s consent. Estonia has run a version since 2019, keeping copies of core government databases in a Luxembourg data center that Luxembourg’s officials can’t enter without Estonian approval. No Gulf state has one yet, though there has probably been “some form of negotiation with states to assume what is plausible,” he adds.
The sticking point is asking a host to accept data it can’t see. “It’s a big ask of a country to ask another country, ‘Can I run sensitive workloads on your territory, but you can’t see it, and ultimately it’s not yours?’” Marks says. Whoever controls a data center can in theory see what runs inside it, which he calls the “panopticon effect.” Atalan says the idea works in theory. Non-sensitive data already moves abroad through the cloud, “but not the government data,” he tells EnterpriseAM, and shifting that “will depend on the reciprocity.”
A simpler emergency arrangement is likely to come first, Marks says. He describes “a Five Eyes agreement, but for” countries linked through something like Pax Silica, the US-led network building AI on American technology, focused on keeping the government running. In a crisis, a state would move banking, healthcare, and public services to a trusted partner’s data center, then bring them home once it passes.
Those partners are likely to sit out of range of Iran’s rockets. Offshoring UAE workloads to Saudi Arabia is hard to picture, Marks says, given the political relationship and the fact that Saudi Arabia is also being targeted by Iran. He points instead to partners with stricter rule of law in Europe, Africa, or possibly Central Asia, connected by undersea cables. The UAE feels more urgency because it’s smaller and “the Iranians can hit anywhere in the UAE,” and it “would not surprise me if in the next year or so we saw formal agreements between Gulf countries and their European partners,” he says.
A regional plan is drafted
The blueprint treats the whole AI stack as one piece of critical infrastructure. In a May analysis for the Arab Gulf States Institute, Atalan called for AI campuses, cloud regions, chip clusters, undersea cable landing stations, and power systems to be classified together. The GCC could start with cloud continuity drills and shared data classification rules, he argued, along with “trusted backup capacity in the United States, India, Singapore, Turkey, and selected European markets.”
What’s holding it back is uncertainty over how the war ends. The conflict could carry on as it is or settle into a “short-of-war format,” Atalan says, and “both scenarios are risky for AI investments.” Until the end state is clearer, Gulf countries “will not be able to move with infrastructure investments.” Smaller steps are moving in the meantime: The UAE and Saudi Arabia are both working to treat ICT as critical infrastructure, and Atalan expects AI data centers to get that designation soon.
Owned elsewhere: Abu Dhabi’s Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan has launched an LNG fund targeting USD 1.2 bn at its initial close, state news agency Wam reports, on top of the USD 1.13 bn it committed to MidOcean in July. Gulf investors now hold LNG supply outside the Gulf, while the UAE’s own LNG still has to leave through Hormuz. The question is whether LNG owned abroad does anything for a Gulf customer when the strait closes.
We know who will run the fund and who it partners with, and not who is paying in or what it will buy. The Pvt Dpt – LNG Fund (CEIC) IC is managed by ADGM-regulated Reem Partners, with the Department’s affiliate KSH Investments as strategic consultant, and is part of the Department’s partnership with EIG and MidOcean. The announcement doesn’t say whether the fund will invest directly or through platforms such as MidOcean, or whether the USD 1.2 bn is on top of the money already committed there.
MidOcean has raised more than USD 4 bn in closed and pending equity commitments over the 12 months to October, double its original target, according to a press release. The money is for LNG assets that earn revenue and projects still under development. Saudi Aramco, which has invested USD 500 mn in MidOcean, is also a shareholder, so Abu Dhabi’s Private Department and Saudi Arabia’s national oil company hold stakes in the same LNG platform.
QatarEnergy shows the producer’s version of the same hedge: Two damaged Ras Laffan trains have put 12.8 mtpa of QatarEnergy’s capacity offline for an expected three to five years, and it has bought 33 US LNG cargoes this year, against four last year, to meet customer commitments. It has also secured up to 4 mtpa from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals, with deliveries from 2031.
The UAE has no such supply route of its own: Adnoc has a side exit for its crude and only the front door for its LNG. Its Habshan-Fujairah crude pipeline carries up to 1.8 mn bbl / d to the east coast, while Das Island’s existing 6 mtpa of LNG capacity and the 9.6 mtpa Ruwais LNG project, due to start operations in 2028, are both inside the strait. Adnoc Gas is studying an east-coast LNG export facility, with no final investment decision announced. Oman’s USD 1.6 bn Marsa LNG project at Sohar, outside the strait, is scheduled to start production in 1Q 2028.
The last eight months show what outside supply covered and what it didn’t. LNG loadings from Qatar and the UAE fell by 35 bcm between March and June as the conflict disrupted exports through Hormuz, and higher production elsewhere offset about 27 bcm, or three-quarters of the loss. Asian spot LNG prices still reached USD 29.3/mmBtu in the week to 16 October, nearly three times their pre-war level, Reuters reported.
What’s next: Three answers would settle the question: who subscribes at the fund’s first close, whether any of its supply is meant for UAE buyers, and whether Adnoc Gas takes a final investment decision on its east-coast facility. No date has been announced for any of them.
Oilfield services earnings offset a weaker onshore performance to keep Adnoc Drilling’s 9M 2026 bottom line growing. Net income rose 1% y-o-y to USD 1.1 bn, while revenue rose 2% to USD 3.7 bn, according to the company’s interim financial statements (pdf). Net income for 3Q alone was flat y-o-y at USD 366 mn. The company kept its FY 2026 guidance of about USD 5 bn in revenue and USD 1.45 bn in net income, according to its earnings release.
Customers are carrying much of the higher transport bill: Many of Adnoc Drilling’s contracts are cost-plus, letting it pass on higher transportation costs linked to regional disruption to customers, CFO Youssef Salem told Asharq Business. Those customers are also gaining from higher oil prices, which lets the company hold its margins, he said.
New offshore capacity and regional operations drove the top line:Onshore revenue rose 5% y-o-y as regional operations were consolidated, partly offset by the planned phasing of unconventional activity and the repurposing of some onshore rigs. Offshore revenue rose 4% on added capacity, including an AI-enabled island rig deployed in June, which more than offset the planned repurposing of two jack-up rigs in 3Q.
What’s next: Adnoc Drilling plans to expand its fleet from 172 rigs to around 180 by end-2027, alongside acquisitions and entry into new markets, he added. It has also submitted the best offers in tenders for two offshore rigs in Kuwait, with awards expected before year-end. Adnoc expects earnings growth in 4Q as additional rigs enter service, followed by higher revenue in 2027, Salem adds.
Margin call
Cost overruns tied to the regional situation weighed on NMDC Energy’s 3Q earnings. Net income fell 54.1% y-o-y to AED 168.8 mn, while its revenues slipped 2.3% y-o-y to AED 4.7 bn, according to the company’s financial release (pdf). For 9M, net income dropped 55.8% y-o-y to AED 418 mn, while revenue rose 9.3% y-o-y to AED 14.2 bn.
Projects are costing more to deliver. NMDC Energy blamed “cost overruns related to logistics, ins., and fuel prices amid the ongoing regional situation,” which it says started in March. Direct costs rose 2.2% y-o-y to AED 4.5 bn in 3Q. That cut gross income by 42.6% to AED 280.9 mn and the gross margin to 5.9% from 10.1%, according to the company’s interim financial statements (pdf). The EBITDA margin narrowed to 6.2% from 9.7%. Over 9M, direct costs climbed 14.6%, outpacing revenue.
The orderbook jumped in October. Backlog reached AED 33 bn including awards through 25 October, up from AED 29.8 bn at the end of September. Most of that jump likely reflects the three offshore EPC contracts worth USD 763.3 mn (c. AED 2.8 bn) it signed with Aramco this month. Over 9M, it secured AED 2.6 bn in new awards, AED 2.3 bn of it from a single offshore EPC contract with an undisclosed UAE client. UAE work made up 72% of 9M revenue. Capex reached AED 314 mn, mostly for building its KSA yard and upgrading its UAE yards. It runs four yards, three in the UAE and one in KSA, according to the company’s press release (pdf).
A field in a year: Sharjah National Oil Corporation (Snoc) has completed the first phase of its Hedebah gas-condensate field, more than doubling its gas production, according to a statement. The work covered appraisal drilling, gas-gathering infrastructure, pipeline installation, and commissioning. Snoc is accelerating the next stage to raise production in 2027, with plateau output expected by 2028, and it didn’t disclose current production volumes or the field’s expected peak output.
IN CONTEXT- The field was discovered in May 2024, Sharjah’s second major gas discovery since 2020 after the Eni-backed Mahani field, and a second well confirmed additional gas-bearing zones in November 2025.
Snoc builds and operates Hedebah, and part of the return may be in the liquids. Snoc CEO Khamis Al Mazrouei said last year that Hedebah was expected to contain significant liquids alongside its gas, which could increase recoverable condensate and other saleable products. Snoc didn’t disclose what the first phase cost.
More of Sharjah’s gas now comes from domestic fields, with storage as the buffer at peak. Sharjah meets demand from domestic production, contracted imports, and underground storage. Snoc completed the second phase of its Moveyeid storage project in November 2024, which lets it store gas in lower-demand periods and withdraw it at peak. Snoc says Hedebah will make a substantial contribution to meeting future energy demand across the emirate, and the statement doesn’t say whether the extra gas reduces imports.
Hedebah’s gas depends on Sajaa, a 700 mn cf/dprocessingcomplex, and the 500 km of pipelines behind it. The field feeds into the complex, according to Snoc’s Sustainability Report 2026 (pdf), and the wider system includes underground storage at Moveyeid and condensate and LPG export infrastructure at Hamriyah Port. Snoc hasn’t said whether further processing, storage, or pipeline upgrades will be needed as Hedebah ramps up toward 2028.
Force of habit
Italy’s Edison is heading for nine months without a Qatari LNG cargo. QatarEnergy will not deliver three more cargoes to the utility, extending force majeure from early December to the end of the year, Reuters reports, which brings the cargoes suspended since April to 38. By end-September, the halt had held back about 4.6 bcm of gas, nearly three-quarters of Edison’s 6.4 bcm annual contract, which covers around 10% of Italy’s consumption, according to Edison.
Edison has replaced part of the missing volume, and Europe’s storage has absorbed some of the rest. Qatari LNG made up around 40% of Edison’s portfolio, and by 28 September the utility had replaced 23 cargoes, about 2.3 bcm of gas, mostly with US spot cargoes through the Adriatic LNG terminal. Across Europe, most missing Qatari volumes had been made up, but buyers didn’t take enough extra LNG to keep storage injections on pace, ICIS gas market specialist Brendan A’Hearn previously told us. Part of the supply gap moved into lower inventories instead of showing up as shortages, he said.
QatarEnergy’s own route around Hormuz starts in 2031: It bought 33 US cargoes for Asian customers by end-July, worth around USD 1 bn, against four in all of last year, and its long-term US supply runs to 2054 but only begins then.
EDF has postponed the sale of its Edison stake over uncertainty about Qatari gas supply, Reuters reported. Two weeks before the latest extension, Edison CEO Nicola Monti said he hoped Qatari deliveries would resume early next year but had no visibility. Edison isn’t looking to exit the contract, which runs to 2034, and wants to discuss extending it by several more years, he added.
What’s next: Force majeure now runs to the end of December, so the next signals are whether QatarEnergy extends it again, when North Field East’s first train starts, and whether EDF resumes its stake sale. No date has been announced for any of them.