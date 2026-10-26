Saudi Arabia wants autonomous ships in its waters years before binding global rules exist

Saudi Arabia wants self-navigating ships operating in its waters by the end of next year. Trials with shipbuilders and classification societies are nearing their final stages, Transport General Authority President Fawaz Al-Sahli told Al-Eqtisadiah. The project has been running since 2025. Riyadh is also looking to develop local ship-component manufacturing and autonomous-navigation capabilities, according to Al-Eqtisadiah. That could open a new market for local suppliers and maritime tech companies.

Binding global rules are still years away: The International Maritime Organization’s autonomous shipping code took effect on a voluntary basis in July 2026, and mandatory rules aren’t expected until 2032. The Kingdom’s target would put its first autonomous ships at sea several years before then.