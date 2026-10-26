Introducing EnterpriseAM Infrastructure

Good morning, friends — we have a lot to celebrate today at EnterpriseHQ. EnterpriseAM Logistics is now EnterpriseAM Infrastructure. For three years, our Logistics edition has tracked how goods move through the region, from the Red Sea attacks that impacted Suez Canal traffic to the near-shutdown of Hormuz. We covered Syria’s overland corridors closing and reopening, Gulf ports absorbing redirected cargo, and what all of it cost the businesses caught in between.

Over the past few months, we’ve been asking a bigger question: what does someone who builds, finances, or depends on the region’s infrastructure need from us every morning? The Gulf is entering a decade of financing ports, pipelines, data centers, and industrial zones all at once, often off the same sovereign balance sheets. A port deal and a data-center deal are increasingly the same story: who’s paying, who controls the asset, and whether it holds up when it’s tested. Covering them in separate lanes means missing how the money and the control move together.

So we’re widening the lens across five categories. Commercial Infrastructure covers ports, free zones, rail, aviation, and the corridors that connect them. Energy Infrastructure looks at the pipelines, LNG, refineries, storage, and bunkering that keep the region running. Digital Infrastructure keeps an eye on data-center buildouts, fiber, the cloud, and satellites. Reserve Infrastructure covers stockpiles, food security, and backup networks — the infrastructure built to keep working when everything else doesn’t. And Social Infrastructure covers hospitals, schools, and housing, for what they demand of the systems around them. Whatever the category, every story we report answers three questions. Who builds it, finances it, and makes money from it? Is it built to hold? And what else depends on it — the port a rail line feeds, the grid a data center draws on?

Each issue has been rebuilt around these pillars. Every morning, The Lede gives you our point of view on the single most important thing of the day, and What We’re Tracking follows the projects still in progress, with the next milestone worth watching on each. Every Thursday, The Pipeline — our running tracker of the region’s megaprojects, from announced to funded, awarded, and under construction — tells you what moved that week. And once a month, Opinion takes a story already making the rounds and says plainly where we think the framing is wrong. You’ll also find The Stress Test, The Chokepoint, and The Corridor, which we’ll explain as they earn their place.

Today’s Lede puts all of it into practice: Saudi Arabia’s biggest new gas field is being built for the Kingdom’s power plants, not for export, and the first thing Jafurah sends abroad will be crude.

I want to thank EnterpriseAM Infrastructure’s editor, Farah Rafik, for pouring her soul into this relaunch — it couldn’t have happened without her. Another huge thank-you to the wider team, Omar Gouda, Youssef Ibrahim, and Marwan Ahmed, for the reporting and the months of work put into this new edition. And to our readers who’ve opened us every morning since the Logistics days, we hope you enjoy the new Infrastructure and everything we have in store for you in the weeks and months to come.

- Zainab