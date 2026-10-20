TODAY: UAE warehouse tenants stay put + OCP opens its logistics to investors

Good morning, ladies and gents. There’s plenty to get through today. Our big story looks at UAE warehouse tenants who are renewing leases rather than moving, as cargo rerouted around Hormuz pulls some demand toward the Northern Emirates and the east coast.

Riyadh’s main airport is still shut. King Khalid International Airport will stay closed until further notice. Landings and departures now need prior permission, and the restrictions have no end date, Bloomberg reports.

Also in today’s issue: Morocco is letting OCP move its phosphate logistics into two companies that can bring in investment funds. A USD 100-120 mn pipeline will carry Cypriot gas to Damietta, and a Qatari LNG cargo is taking the rare Red Sea route to Poland.

Cyprus connection

Eni and TotalEnergies are budgeting USD 100-120 mn to link Cypriot gas to Egypt’s Damietta LNG plant. The roughly 40-km onshore pipeline will run from the Zohr gas-processing facilities in Port Said to Damietta, completing the Egyptian leg of the export route for Cyprus’ offshore Cronos field, Asharq Business reports, citing an unnamed government official. Construction is set to start in early 2027 and take about 12 months from the signing of execution contracts. First Cronos gas is expected to reach Egypt in 1Q 2028, starting at about 500 mmscf / d.

Egypt has spare capacity to process and export the gas. Cronos gas will travel by subsea pipeline to Zohr’s existing facilities for processing, then overland to Damietta for liquefaction and export. Egypt has more than 2 bcf / d of spare processing capacity on the Mediterranean coast and 1.9 bcf / d of export capacity at Idku and Damietta. Cairo expects about 1.3 bcf / d of Cypriot gas from Cronos and Aphrodite by end-2028, according to the official.

Cronos is one of three Cypriot developments that Egypt has agreed to route through its infrastructure. It will buy the entirety of the 3.7 tcf Aphrodite field’s output under a 15-year agreement via a USD 2 bn pipeline Cyprus is funding in full. ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy’s Pegasus and Glaucus fields (with 7 tcf of estimated recoverable reserves) are targeting 1 bcf / d by 2030. The hub play fits Egypt’s plan to resume gas exports and lift domestic production to 6.6 bcf / d from around 3.9 bcf / d today, but the near-term goal is more modest: adding just 330 mmcf / d by year-end, mostly from Zohr and West Mina.

REMEMBER- The commercial terms are already set: Egypt signed the agreements covering transport, processing, and liquefaction of Cronos gas in October 2025, and Eni took a final investment decision on the field in July.

Red Sea run

A Qatari LNG tanker is taking the risky shortcut to Europe. The unnamed vessel, loaded in Qatar in August, is sailing north through the Red Sea and signaling Poland as its next destination, Bloomberg reports. Most ships now avoid the Red Sea and sail around Africa, which can add almost two weeks to a one-way voyage.

An LNG tanker came under fire off Yemen on Saturday. A small boat fired two rounds at an unidentified LNG tanker in the Gulf of Aden, southeast of Yemen’s Al Mukalla port, on Saturday, and the tanker’s security team returned fire, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations. Bloomberg’s tracking data suggests the Poland-bound carrier was the only LNG tanker in the area at the time. The vessel has since continued its voyage, and its identity is unconfirmed.

Why this matters: The country was Qatar’s third-largest EU customer in 2025, importing around 1.6 mn tons of Qatari LNG. Polish energy company Orlen, which holds a long-term QatarEnergy contract, has since turned to US shipments to replace disrupted Qatari supplies. The cargo is arriving into a European market holding its thinnest seasonal gas stocks in over a decade, with prices at a near four-year high, leaving buyers with less breathing room ahead of winter.

REMEMBER- Qatar’s LNG recovery is still fragile. Four LNG carriers emerged from Hormuz earlier this month in early October after largely untracked crossings. Two Ras Laffan production trains remain offline after strikes hit the complex earlier this year, removing 12.8 mtpa of capacity, while QatarEnergy continues to suspend contracted deliveries.

Flags of convenience

Egypt, Turkey, and India want to reopen the Black Sea to grain under their own flags. The three countries have proposed safe passage for vessels flying their flags into both Ukrainian and Russian ports, with Kyiv and Moscow agreeing not to strike them, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg. The plan is “one ship heading to our port, and the other to Russian,” he said. Russia has refused despite repeated calls from the three intermediaries, he added, keeping Ukraine’s main grain route shut for a third month.

Egypt gets most of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine accounted for roughly 84% of Egypt’s wheat imports from January to August. By mid-August, other origins (including Australia and the US) were quoting USD 305-320 per ton against USD 260-280 for Black Sea cargoes.

REMEMBER- Turkey has been pushing for a reopened corridor for weeks: It was in talks with Russia and Ukraine over safe grain passage in late August. The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative moved 33 mn tons of Ukrainian grain out of the country before it ended.

Market watch

Oil prices rose this morning, with Brent near a five-month high as traders priced in risk from Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and reports of attacks on vessels in the Gulf, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures climbed 55 cents to USD 110.10 / bbl by 03:19 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery, which expires today, was up 0.24% to USD 103.91 / bbl. The more-active December contract rose 39 cents to USD 98.93 / bbl.

The Baltic Index snaps its losing streak: The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk index — which tracks rates for the capesize, panamax, and supramax vessel segments — rose about 1.4% to 2,546 points on Monday. The capesize index rose 3.6% to 3,365 points, while the panamax fell 1.2% to 2,286 points. The smaller supramax rose 0.2% to 1,868 points.

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