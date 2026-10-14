SAL’s contract with Saudi Post now runs three years: SAL Saudi Logistics Services has signed a 36-month agreement with Saudi Port (SPL) to handle postal and commercial cargo shipments across the Kingdom, according to a disclosure. SAL will oversee shipments from receipt through loading, storage, and transfers between warehouses, postal facilities, and aircraft. The contract has no fixed value, with payments set by demand under agreed pricing, and SAL expects a positive financial impact from 4Q 2026. The contract is three times the term of the 12-month deal the two signed in October 2025.

It is their third agreement in a year. Between the two contracts, SAL and SPL Digital Services signed an MoU in December to build joint digital logistics solutions across SAL’s e-commerce, postal, and ground handling units.