The UAE's pre-load cargo filing rule takes effect as Dubai tightens freezone re-export deadlines

UAE-bound cargo now has to clear before it's loaded: Shipping lines and freight forwarders now have to file cargo data for UAE-bound shipments before the container is loaded at the origin port, not as the vessel approaches the UAE, per the National Advance Information Center's (NAIC) maritime pre-load cargo information (MPCI) program, which took effect last week. Authorities originally announced the maritime pre-load cargo information (MPCI) program last summer, aiming to help with uninterrupted trade operations. This replaces the previous rule of filing at least 48 hours before arrival.

It reaches well beyond imports: The rules cover cargo discharged in the UAE, cargo transshipped through it, and cargo that stays on board while a vessel calls at a UAE port. Exports out of the UAE are exempt. MPCI also sits on top of customs rather than replacing it, so carriers still file their usual declarations on arrival.

Why it matters: The UAE is moving to the same pre-load screening model as the US's AMS and the EU's ENS regimes. For a transshipment hub like Jebel Ali, that pushes the compliance burden upstream to every origin port feeding the network. Late or incomplete filings risk cargo delays and enforcement action, MSC told customers.

Also on the customs front

Dubai Customs has updated the rules that let three freezones re-export without posting duty assurances, under Customs Notice No. 18/2026, which replaces a 2016 notice and its 2017 amendment and took effect on 30 September. Under the notice, firms in Jebel Ali Freezone and Dubai Logistics City can export through Jebel Ali Port or Al Maktoum International Airport without a cash or bank assurance, as long as goods leave through the same customs office. Dubai Airport Freezone goods can do the same through Dubai International Airport.

What's different: Exporters now have 45 days from the declaration to file electronic proof that goods left the UAE, down from 60 days under the original 2016 notice. Miss it, and there's a new 45-day grace window to close the declaration by paying a late fine before full duties and penalties apply. The 30-day window to actually export the goods is unchanged.