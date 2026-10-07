ASX-listed Servcorp adds three Riyadh sites after USD 80 mn wager

Servcorp is adding three Riyadh locations after 17 years and more than USD 80 mn in the Saudi market. The Australian-listed flexible-office provider will open shared and serviced offices for companies in STC Square, Olaya Tower, and the King Abdullah Financial District, extending its reach across the capital’s main business hubs, Middle East CEO David Godchaux tells EnterpriseAM.

What is Servcorp? The company rents serviced and virtual offices and coworking space, as well as the tech and business infrastructure behind them, across more than 150 locations in 19 countries.

Saudi Arabia is now one of its biggest markets, Godchaux says, with over 20 branches spanning Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, and Madinah.

Riyadh’s regional headquarters program is a big part of why. Servcorp counts more than 5k clients in Saudi Arabia, and a “very big portion” has come, or are coming, because of the RHQ program, Godchaux tells us. “It’s been fantastic for us [...] If they want to participate and join efforts with the Saudi authorities and the Saudi private sector, they have to have [a] physical presence as an RHQ here,” he adds.

Expansion will stay organic, and it won’t stop at the capital. “We want to make sure that we grow organically,” Godchaux says. “Where there will be demand, geographically, in Riyadh or outside Riyadh, we will continue expanding.” Saudi Arabia remains its main regional expansion focus over the next 24 months, with room to grow in the Eastern Province, Madinah, and Jeddah, with Makkah as a possible later market.

The tech behind the desks: Godchaux argues the infrastructure around the workspace — secure connectivity, communications systems, and technology linking clients across its network — is a growing part of what Servcorp’s business is about, rather than simply renting desks. The company has put more than USD 100 mn in IT infrastructure globally over the past decade, according to Godchaux.

No Saudi M&A for now: While Servcorp is staying open to acquisitions globally, Godchaux rules out buying competitors in Saudi Arabia. Taking over a conventional flexible-office operator would mean rebuilding much of its backend, he notes, so organic expansion is the more attractive option.